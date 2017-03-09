Opinion: Man Utd need Champions League football for season to be classified a "success"

United were held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth last Saturday. | Photo: Shaun Betterill/Getty Images

Last weekend, Manchester United had a chance to do something they had not done in months: climb out of sixth place in the Premier League. A victory over Bournemouth on Saturday would have lifted them to fifth, regardless of the eventual result from the Arsenal-Liverpool match. However, in spite of playing 45 minutes against 10 men and being awarded a second half penalty, United could only draw 1-1, and remain in sixth in the table.

Because of cup commitments, the Reds won't play another league game until March 19th, when they travel to Teeside for a visit with Middlesbrough. With an international break coming the week after, it is all but impossible for United to climb into the top four before March comes to a close. Teams 2-6 in the table are so tightly bunched that it's not easy to forecast who will seal the Champions League qualifying places.

Challenges on three fronts remain

As the season enters its business end, the question has started to be asked what makes the 2016/17 season a success for United. The Reds have shown progression over the course of the year, and defeated Southampton at Wembley to win the EFL Cup. However, there are plenty of important matches to be played. On Thursday, United play FC Rostov in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie. The following week, they will travel to West London to face Chelsea in an FA Cup Quarterfinal before welcoming Rostov to Old Trafford for the second league.

After that, United's attentions will return to the Premier League. With three competitions still to play for--and much to be won and lost in both--there will be plenty of tired legs and focus may get stretched. However, for this to be a successful year more must be achieved.

Old Trafford yearns for European nights

Under Sir Alex Ferguson, United not only became accustomed to being in Europe but reaching the Champions League's latest stages. Yet, since his retirement, the Reds have only made it past the Champions League group stage once, and twice missed out on Champions League football. Bringing it back to the red half of Manchester next season is absolutely essential.

There are two ways this can be achieved: by finishing in the Premier League's top four, or by winning the Europa League. A trophy in the continent's secondary competition brings with it direct qualification for the group stages, meaning the Reds wouldn't have to deal with the qualification stage that the fourth-place finisher in the Premier League does.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's missed penalty last weekend kept United in sixth place. | Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

To bring back Champions League football, United may have to prioritize the Europa League and Premier League over the FA Cup. The Reds were handed the most difficult of FA Cup draws, and there is no guarantee at all they will beat Chelsea on Monday. However, there is the potential for the holders of world football's oldest knockout competition to play two more cup matches through the rest of the season, which would further stretch the squad.

From a United perspective, it would be phenomenal to retain the FA Cup. That would make it three straight major domestic trophies won--four if you include the Community Shield--and a second major trophy under Mourinho. However, the extent to which United would be hurt commercially and from a recruitment perspective by missing out on the Champions League means they need to be back at Europe's top table. Getting back to playing continental matches on Tuesdays and Wednesdays rather than Thursdays, through either the Europa or Premier League, is the most important thing.

Definition of success

In many ways, this has already been a successful season for Jose Mourinho's men. His side have played exciting, attractive, attacking football and won the season's first major trophy. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been sublime, while Paul Pogba has integrated well into the team. Ander Herrera has blossomed into one of the first names on the team sheet, and the defence is much more solid than it has been in the last couple of years.

Unfortunately for them, the division is stronger than it was last year, and they still have no guarantee of Champions League football next season. Too many points have been dropped at home, and not enough draws have been converted to wins. Thus, there is no margin for error over the rest of the year. Whatever possible must be done to guarantee that United have a place amongst Europe's elite next year. Winning the FA Cup - and the two subsequent days out it would bring at Wembley - with a fifth place finish, while fun, would not be enough for this to be a successful season. Winning a trophy isn't essential: only Champions League football is.