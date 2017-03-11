Ex-Red Michael Keane reveals assistance from Rio Ferdinand throughout his career so far

A young Michael Keane trains with Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic and Wayne Rooney in 2012. (John Peters via Getty Images)

Burnley defender Michael Keane has revealed that Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has offered assistance to him throughout the whole of his career, even after leaving Old Trafford for their Lancashire neighbours.

The Stockport-born centre-back has made it no secret that he used to dream of being Rio Ferdinand and now he's being mentored by his childhood idol as he is slowly becoming one of the country's most treasured talents.

Keane and Ferdinand in contact regularly

Keane explained that he's known Ferdinand "since coming though at United", then being slightly "in awe" of the former England International but is now "used to it" and "can text and call" whenever he wants. "He gives me advice that sticks in my head before big games", the 24-year-old added, and emphasised how thankful he was to be getting guidance from a "legend" because he's a "great player to learn a lot from."

The now-TV pundit expressed his disappoint when Louis van Gaal decided to sell Keane in the 2015 January transfer window by saying that the Dutchman sold a "future England international" so it's clear that he's always been an admirer.

First England cap likely to be just around the corner

Gareth Southgate awarded him a first England call-up in October to be in the squad to face Malta and Slovenia after Glen Johnson was withdrawn through injury, however he didn't make an appearance and is still awaiting his first cap.

Keane is being touted for a place in the national squad later this month to face Germany in a friendly and Lithuania as the World Cup qualifiers continue after impressing all season for Sean Dyche's side.

Burnley's number five was sold to the Clarets for £3m but now he's being rumoured to be a £20 million target for Chelsea in the summer, just two years later, and he's even being touted for a return to Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho in the future.