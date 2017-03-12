Marouane Fellaini wary of a "tough game" ahead of Chelsea cup clash

Above: Maroune Fellaini in action during the 4-0 defeat to Chelsea | Photo: Getty Images/Catherine Ivill - AMA

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini stated that he is expecting a "tough game" on Monday night when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

United out for revenge

Their trip to Stamford Bridge is their second match of what looks to be another important week for Jose Mourinho's squad, with the visit to the capital sandwiched between clashes with FC Rostov in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Many will expect a tough test against Antonio Conte's side, especially in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic who is serving his first game of his ban.

There is also the factor of their last visit to the Bridge which ended a 4-0 defeat, but Fellaini stated, although it will be a tough test, they will be looking for some sort of revenge.

"They're top of the league," Fellaini told The Mirror. "They have confidence. They have great players," the Belgian conceded to the newspaper. "But we'll show our quality there and see what happens.”

"It'll be a tough game," the midfielder admitted. "Obviously, we lost there a few months ago. But now it's the FA Cup and we'll see what happens," he stated. "It'll be tight, I think. It's the FA Cup, it's one game."

"Of course, they're confident," Fellaini added. "So, let's go there and see what we can do.”

An important week for United

One thing that Mourinho and his side will be desperate for is a return a winning ways, having not tasted victory since the 3-2 EFL Cup final victory over Southampton.

Since then they have had two stalemates, with their latest coming on Thursday night when they travelled to Russia to take on Rostov.

It got off to a good start when Henrikh Mkhitaryan opened the scoring in the first period, but a second-half strike from Alexander Bukharov secured a 1-1 draw. Fellaini stated that it was a tough game to take part in, but expects that United have a big chance of qualifying in the return leg at Old Trafford.

“It was a tough game - a hard game on a hard pitch," he said in reference to Thursday's clash. "We scored a goal and, okay, we conceded a goal," the 29-year-old stated. "So it's 1-1, but it's a good result for us."

"It was a tough game, a lot of duels," the Belgian admitted. "A lot of physicality so, yeah, it was tough. But it is 1-1," he stated with some hope. "We have a big chance in Old Trafford."

"The second game will be at Old Trafford on a better pitch," Fellaini concluded. "With a better atmosphere, so we have a chance."