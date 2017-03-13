Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Stream Score Updates in FA Cup 2017

Stay with VAVEL UK for confirmed team news at 18:45GMT in this FA Cup quarter-final clash with Chelsea vs Manchester United live score today.

The last time Chelsea and Manchester United met in the FA Cup was four years ago – also at the quarter-final stage. Chelsea came back from two goals down to draw the first leg 2-2 at Old Trafford, before a Demba Ba strike proved enough to separate the teams in the subsequent replay at the Bridge. Remember, though, there’ll be no chance of United taking the tie back to Manchester with a draw in this game – scroll down to the third paragraph up for more on that one.

Such has been their tremendous form this season, the Blues go into the game as favourites to progress. They’ve only lost once at Stamford Bridge all season – falling 2-1 to Liverpool back in September – and have won all of their other 16 games there this term. They’re also on a ten game unbeaten run, with their last defeat coming at Tottenham in January, but United can actually match that figure. A 2-1 defeat away at Hull City in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg at the end of January was the last time Mourinho’s side were beaten, and they went 17 games without losing before then, too.

In terms of team selection, it will be particularly interesting to see how each manager sets up his side. Chelsea and Manchester United have rotated slightly in the FA Cup this term, although neither had previously faced a fellow Premier League side in their runs to the last eight until now. The visitors travel without a recognised striker in their squad, with Zlatan Ibrahimović suspended, Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney injured and Marcus Rashford ill – while the hosts have a fully fit squad to choose from.

There’s plenty of back stories to increase the excitement ahead of this clash. The teams’ last meeting saw the Blues thrash Mourinho’s men 4-0 at Stamford Bridge in October, with Pedro’s 30-second opener setting the hosts on their way to a comfortable win. Gary Cahill, Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kanté added gloss to the scoreline, but United’s Portuguese boss was left unimpressed by his managerial counterpart’s apparently excessive touchline celebrations. That victory was the latest of a long unbeaten run for Chelsea against the Red Devils. Since United last beat them, the Blues have resigned Mourinho as manager, won the Premier League, sacked him and employed Guus Hiddink and Conte in the hot seat since. That’s the sound of 11 games without victory for United against their quarter-final opponents, with their last win a 3-2 success at the Bridge in October 2012 while Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge. It’s an unwanted record they’ll surely want to end as soon as possible.

First of all, allow us to remind you that tomorrow’s game could see history being made in the competition. Indeed, with this perhaps the most well-matched tie of the quarter-final stage after comfortable wins in normal time for Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City over the weekend, should the Blues and the Red Devils prove inseparable after 90 minutes, then the tie will have to be settled on the night for the first time. Replays have been abolished at this stage of the tournament from this season, meaning we will be going to extra-time if the scores remain level at the end of the 90 minutes. And if that does prove to be the case, the two sides will be allowed to make a fourth substitution during the additional 30 minutes.

Antonio Conte's and Jose Mourinho’s teams will face off at 7.45pm on Monday, but before then, stay tuned for all the build-up to this huge last eight tie – with either the favourites or the cup holders set to exit the tournament on Monday evening.

