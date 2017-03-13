Chelsea in "postion of privilege' ahead of FA Cup clash, says Mourinho

Above: Jose Mourinho is prepared for Monday's clash with former club Chelsea | Photo: Getty Images

Manchester United manager José Mourinho insisted that his former club Chelsea and manager Antonio Conte are in a "position of privilege" ahead of Monday's FA Cup clash.

In a good position

It has been an excellent season at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of Conte, with the Blues currently leading the Premier League table by ten points.

The lack of European football and an early exit from the EFL Cup allowed a sole focus on both the FA Cup and the league. United, on the other hand, have been involved in numerous competitions having won the EFL Cup and still being involved in the Europa League and the FA Cup.

Ahead of Monday's crucial clash against his former side, Mourinho stated he believes the Blues are in a comfortable position in terms of their amount of games and competition.

"The most difficult thing to have is time to work," Mourinho told his pre-match press conference. "And they have time to work."

The reality, Mourinho said, is that Chelsea ​"have time to work, time to rest, time to relax, time to disconnect."

"They have time for all of these things so they are in a position of privilege," Mourinho added. "But I don't want to say that they don't deserve credit for it."

We need to improve

It hasn't been a poor season for the Red Devils, with the side having already collected two trophies and still in contention for two more and the possibility of finishing in the top four.

However, it has been league form that has let Mourinho's new side down with 10 league draws. They have improved, though, since their 4-0 defeat to the Blues but Mourinho admitted that he will be looking to his side in the upcoming summer transfer window.

"I know we have to improve," he added. "I know that we need to improve the squad for next season."

"But this season we have a trophy in the box," Mourinho concluded. "We are going to fight for every match. I enjoy the boys."