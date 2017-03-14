Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United: Reds player ratings as FA Cup defence ends

Marcus Rashford made a shock return from illness to start at Stamford Bridge / Getty Images / Catherine Ivill - AMA

Chelsea knocked FA Cup holders Manchester United out of the competition in the quarter-finals with a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

N'Golo Kanté's second half strike earned Antonio Conte's side the win, extending their unbeaten run against the Red Devils to 12 games.

The game looked very even until Ander Herrera was dismissed for two bookable offences late in the first half, which led to an hour of Chelsea domination.

The defence

David de Gea - 8: The Spaniard saved United on numerous occasions in the first half, stopping defeat from turning into another embarrassment at the Bridge. De Gea showed why many consider him the best in the world, producing stunning reaction saves to deny Eden Hazard and Gary Cahill. He was powerless to keep out the goal, as Kante buried his chance deep into the bottom corner.

Phil Jones - 4: It was evident that Jones was tasked with man-marking Hazard, and he made a poor job of it. Getting tight to the Belgian, Jones allowed Hazard to turn and flick passes away without challenging him fairly, frequently bringing him down. José Mourinho's plan to go in hard on Hazard would backfire, and Jones set the wheels in motion for Herrera's dismissal, bringing down Hazard moments before Herrera would do the same, and be sent off for his tackle.

Chris Smalling - 7: On a night packed with defensive work for United, Smalling stood up to the challenge well. Blocking many crosses and putting a shed-load of tackles, United's captain for the night led the way for the rest of the defence.

Marcos Rojo - 5: The Argentinian put in a similar performance to Smalling, a warrior-esque showing battling for every loose ball, but Rojo let himself down on two pivotal occasions in the match which cost his side dearly. For the solitary goal, his failure to put pressure on Kante saw the Frenchman with plenty of time to pick his spot in the bottom corner. Also, his alleged stamp on Hazard could see him handed with a similar ban to Tyrone Mings, after his stamp on United talisman Zlatan Ibrahimović.

Matteo Darmian - 4: The Italian's struggles at United continued on another poor night for the Italy international. His first action since the last round of the FA Cup, Darmian struggled to deal with the dual threat of Victor Moses and Willian, chasing players all over the pitch, dragging other defenders out of position consistently.

The midfield

Ander Herrera - 3: The Spaniard was deployed with a clear plan; break up the play as much as possible. Herrera is usually well-suited to this role, he has more interceptions than Kante this season. It did not go so well at the Bridge, however. Two quick fouls led to two quick yellow cards, the second of which was more than questionable, saw his dismissal, and the downfall of his side's chances.

Paul Pogba - 6: The Frenchman started the game well, providing an important link between defence and attack when United were on top for the opening half an hour. However, when his midfield partner was dismissed, Pogba had the job of about three players. He had to break up the play, pick out the passes and aid the attack. This proved a bit much for him, but it was far from a poor performance from the Frenchman.

The attack

Antonio Valencia - 6: The Ecuadorian started on the wing for the first time under Mourinho. He tried his best to surge forward down the right despite the Chelsea barrage that faced him for most of the night. Valencia was another United player who desperately struggled to contain the phenomenal Eden Hazard.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6: Returning from injury, Mkhitaryan started the game impressively. Pressing the back line, the Armenian allowed the Chelsea defenders no time on the ball. He was occupying the gap between the defence and the midfield to great success before he was the one sacrificed to make way for another central midfielder after the red card.

Ashley Young - 7: A rare start for the experienced Englishman proved to be a wise move from Mourinho. While he struggled to create chances going forward, Young was able to neutralise the threat of Moses and Willian down the Chelsea right, putting in a brilliant defensive shift.

Marcus Rashford - 6: Returning early from illness, Rashford ran himself into the ground for the cause, pressing like he never had before. He was full of energy for the majority of the game, and always a concern for Chelsea on the counter attack. He got one chance, breaking clear from David Luiz, and embarrassing Gary Cahill with mazy dribbling that left the Chelsea skipper for dead, but he was unable to finish past Thibaut Courtois.

The substitutes

Marouane Fellaini - 6: The Belgian did the job his manager asked of him last night. Replacing Mkhitaryan after the red card, Fellaini did a solid job of breaking play up and blocking fluent Chelsea attacks. He was unable to really kickstart anything in the opposite direction, however.