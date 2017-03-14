Mourinho 'pleased' that Man Utd's tactics worked until Herrera's red card

Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

José Mourinho believes that Ander Herrera's red card changed the course of Manchester United's FA Cup quarter-final loss at Chelsea as he felt his team's tactics were working really well.

United lost the game 1-0 with the only goal scored by N'Golo Kanté, ending the Reds' stint as cup holders after winning the competition last season.

Mourinho felt Herrera's red card changed the game in Chelsea's favour

Mourinho, though, feels that up until the controversial 36th-minute sending off of Herrera, his team were doing very well and more than matching Chelsea during the game and could have gone on to win the game.

Speaking after the game, Mourinho said that everyone "saw the game" and that up until the red card "we all have to agree there was a match" which United were well and truly in and could have got a better result.

Mourinho continued to say that even before the game he "saw a game with the feeling" he was going to win as "everything was under control" with all of the players doing exactly what they were told to do during the game.

The United manager added that the "situation was evident" as Chelsea "couldn't play the way they always play" as his players stuck to their gameplan but "with ten men" it made the game "very difficult" as the strategy before the game "was to play with two players up front" but that all went out the window with the red card.

Mourinho was unhappy with some of the decision's that the referee made during the game

Mourinho was also quick to point out after the game that there could have been other cautions in the game that Michael Oliver missed and that frustrated him a little but he wouldn't go into much detail as he didn't want to receive a ban or a fine.

The United manager said that if "you compare Herrera's second yellow" and they you look a foul a couple of minutes later "when Rashford goes to attack" but got fouled by the "Chelsea captain" but never received a card then that didn't sit well.

Mourinho went on to say that he is not "criticising" the referee but is only "telling you to do the analysis" to see how that was fair during the game.