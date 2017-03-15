Manchester United vs FC Rostov Preview: Will a better pitch aid a better result?

Manchester United were knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea on Monday night

Manchester United host FC Rostov in the Europa League last 16 knowing a 0-0 draw would be enough to see them through to the quarter-finals.

Jose Mourinho's side hold a clear advantage after a 1-1 draw in Russia saw the Red Devils grab a crucial away goal, scored by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Form

United come into the match on the back of a run of three games without a win, with consecutive 1-1 draws against Bournemouth and Rostov being followed by the end of their FA Cup defence at the hands of Chelsea.

But the Red Devils have won all four of their home games in the competition, scoring 12 goals without reply.

The Red Devils looked comfortable throughout both legs against Saint-Etienne in the round of 32, easing to a 4-0 aggregate win over the French outfit.

After yet another slip-up in the Premier League, winning the Europa League might be United's best chance at qualifying for the Champions League next season, so Mourinho has clearly identified the competition sits at the top of his priorities.

Opposition

Rostov have slipped to 8th in the Russian Premier League, as they've won just three of their last 10 games in the top flight.

The Russian outfit are far more comfortable defending rather than attacking; they've scored just 25 goals in 19 games, conceding only 12.

Team News

United can welcome back Zlatan Ibrahimović after he missed the Chelsea clash through suspension, and will subsequently miss United's next two league games against Middlesbrough and West Brom.

Ander Herrera will also miss those games after he picked up his second red card of the season at Stamford Bridge, so will likely feature at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick was rested for the game against Chelsea in preparation for Thursday's encounter, while Sergio Romero may also return, deputising for the rested David de Gea.

United do have injury concerns, with Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney ruled out of the game, and Bastian Schweinsteiger and Luke Shaw also likely to miss out.