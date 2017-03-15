Manchester United Team News vs FC Rostov: Rooney and Martial still missing

Jose Mourinho takes questions during his pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday's fixture against FC Rostov | Photo: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

José Mourinho gave reporters the latest team news ahead of his side's Europa League Round of 16 crunch clash tonight against Russian side FC Rostov in his press conference on Wednesday morning.



Manchester United have a full squad available barring just two faces while there will also be two welcome returns to two important figures in the dressing room as the Reds search for a first ever Europa League quarter-final spot.

Rooney and Martial the only absentees

When asked about the availability of captain Wayne Rooney, Jose Mourinho confirmed that "he got a kick in his knee area" amid reports that he came out worse in a 50/50 challenge with team-mate Phil Jones in training, which resulted in him missing the defeat at Chelsea at the start of the week. "He stays in the medical department", Mourinho added, meaning that the 31-year-old could've played in has last European outing in the famous red shirt as well as leaving his place in the upcoming England squad in even more doubt.

Anthony Martial was also absent for the FA Cup defeat and his manager has said that he is currently "out of his mind" for selection tonight because of a lack of first-team training while recovering. The Portuguese boss stated that the squad will consist of the same players who travelled to Stamford Bridge, "plus Ibrahimovic" after the Swedish forward wasn't allowed to feature against Antonio Conte's Blues.

Ibrahimović and Bailly set to return

Zlatan Ibrahimović looks certain to be leading the line in Europe again seen as though the three-match domestic ban that made him miss the last match doesn't carry over into European competition, and he'll be hoping to fulfil that dream of lifting what could be his final trophy in his home capital Stockholm.

Eric Bailly will also be a welcome returnee after his suspension was for the Europa League but only lasted one match and he looks set to start after being rested on the bench in the last fixture, as United's main priority at Old Trafford will be to keep a clean sheet.

The player who sometimes joins the manager in a press conference on the eve of a game normally starts, and that player yesterday was Marouane Fellaini which suggests that the big Belgian will feature in the second leg just like he did in the first.