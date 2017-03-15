Pogba criticism fuelled by envy, says José Mourinho

Paul Pogba battles Chelsea winger Willian for possession during Monday's FA Cup clash. | Photo: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

José Mourinho has said that Paul Pogba and his family "deserve respect" after being on the end of more negative attention from the English media after Manchester United's FA Cup exit on Monday night at the hands of Chelsea, where the Reds were edged 1-0 in unlucky circumstances at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old became the most expensive footballer in the history of the sport when he returned to Old Trafford in the summer after four years away at Juventus and has unsurprisingly been the target of mass criticism for below-par performances, despite being statistically one of the Premier League's top performers this season.

Mourinho thinks that "envy is everywhere"

Mourinho has had to defend the Frenchman on numerous occasions throughout the current campaign and, in his press conference on the eve of the big Europa League clash against FC Rostov, said that he thinks the "world is losing values" while having a player of Pogba's quality in the squads makes "envy come in at certain levels."

The Portuguese manager passionately insisted that the fact the Frenchman "earns ten times more" than other very good players in the past, as well as mentioning that the way some pundit's lives are "in real trouble" while his player is a multi-millionaire, "isn't his fault".

He also urged other faces in football to show more respect to the 24-year-old because "nobody gave him anything" when he was developing his career and praised him for not being afraid to move to another country to "look for better conditions."

Pogba "doesn't give an ass" about what people think

The 54-year-old boss rounded up the questions by stating that he is "very happy with Paul", the club feels the same way, and made sure to let everyone know that the player "doesn't give a 's'" about anyone's opinion of him.

Pogba has six goals and four assists in his debut season in England but has certainly shown signs of what the future holds and is without a doubt the future of the Manchester United midfield and his manager believes that he is "on his way to to top of world football."