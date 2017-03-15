Jose Mourinho insists Paul Pogba deserves respect after recent criticism

Above: Paul Pogba during the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea | Photo:Getty Images/Catherine Ivill - AMA

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho stated that world record signing Paul Pogba deserves more respect after he received more criticism after the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Envy at certain levels

It has been a tough return to England for the Frenchman, after United paid a world record fee to regain his services from Serie A side Juventus.

Though he has show some flashes of brilliance, the 23-year-old has failed to perform more than often and more frequently in the big games.

He came under more criticism for his performance in Monday's night FA Cup exit at Stamford Bridge, but in his pre-match press conference ahead of he clash of FC Rostov Mourinho scathed the critics of the Frenchman.

"I feel that the world is losing values and we all know that," he told his pre-match press conference. "Envy is coming into certain levels I am scared about."

"It is not Paul's fault," the coach stated to the press. "That he gets 10 times the money some very good players did in the past."

"He deserves respect and his family deserves respect," the 54-year-old stressed. "Envy is everywhere."

"I am very happy with Paul, the club is very happy with Paul," Mourinho added. "Because of his personality he doesn't give an ass what people say."

Best player on the pitch

With the absences of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney many expected Pogba to make the step up as Mourinho once again returned to his former club.

However compared to the excellence of N'Golo Kante he was nowhere to be seen, with the compatriot having more passes, key passes as well as the goal but Mourinho insisted that Pogba was one of the best players on the pitch.

"We have to be positive," he said after Mondays' defeat. "The players were phenomenal."

"But Pogba was by far the best player on the pitch," he concluded. "He was a giant on the pitch."