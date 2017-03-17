Manchester United player ratings in 1-0 victory vs FC Rostov: Mata and Romero steal show

Juan Mata celebrates his game winning goal. (Photo credit: Matthew Ashton/Getty)

Manchester United booked a place in the UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals with a 1-0 (2-1 aggregate) victory over FC Rostov. United created plenty of chances but were made to wait until the 70th minute to find the breakthrough from Juan Mata. While the performance was ultimately workmanlike, it got the job done as United managed to both keep a clean sheet and take a big step towards securing Champions League football for next season.

Manager José Mourinho's men lined up in a 3-4-3 formation with Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly in a back three in front of Sergio Romero. Antonio Valencia and Daley Blind lined up at wing back with Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera through the middle. Up top, Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan flanked Zlatan Ibrahimović. The formation didn't produce the finest performance of United's season, but did enable Romero and Mata to put in phenomenal performances.

Player Ratings

GK Sergio Romero - 9

The Argentine goalkeeper made three phenomenal saves over the course of the match, and it isn't a stretch to say the Reds would have found themselves in danger of going out were it not for his performance. One of the saves saw him deny Sardar Azmoun early in the second half with a terrific stop at full stretch. Had his extended right hand not denied the "Iranian Messi," United would have fallen behind on aggregate. Had he not stood tall in the game's last 10 minutes, they would have found themselves playing extra time. Romero has proven time and again to be more than just an able understudy for David De Gea. He is a crucial part of this United squad.

DF Chris Smalling - 7

Smalling was smart in defense and read the game intelligently. He didn't have a whole lot to do, but was smart when called upon. Looked more assured playing in a back three than he did last week in the first leg. A solid performance.

DF Marcos Rojo - 8

Rojo built on his phenomenal performance Monday night at Stamford Bridge with another strong showing on Thursday. He nearly opened the scoring with a strong header from a corner less than five minutes into the game, and proceeded to command the backline. Cleared his lines well and played out from the back brilliantly. Although he can count himself lucky not to be banned for his stamp at Eden Hazard on Monday, he is growing into a crucial part of José Mourinho's defense.

DF Eric Bailly - 7

Were it not for Rojo's exploits, the Ivorian defender would have had the best performance by a United defender on the night. He was stout throughout, and had a magnificent sliding block in the second half. He was more subdued than he sometimes is, but still added something important to Mourinho's defence. Deserves plaudits for his role in keeping the clean sheet.

MF Antonio Valencia - 8

Valencia, one of the Premier League's best right backs this season but a midfielder at heart, seemed to relish being deployed further up the field. He bombed up and down the pitch, aiding the attack and defence in equal parts. If there is any justice in the world, he will be in the running for United's player of the year come May.

MF Ander Herrera - 7

Eager to make up for his red card at Chelsea, Herrera's work rate was excellent, as per usual. He passed the ball confidently and combined well with Mata ahead of him. Seemed to want to expend as much energy as was possible given he has a two game league suspension coming up.

MF Paul Pogba - 7

Another who seemed as though he wanted to respond to criticism received for his performance at Chelsea, Pogba got off to a strong start. He had no problem beating players for pace and very nearly opened the scoring in first half stoppage time. He was unlucky to see United's fixture congestion catch up with his legs early in the second half, but may see this niggling injury as a blessing in disguise. According to his manager, he will be unavailable for this weekend's tilt with Middlesbrough and will not be able to join up with the France squad for next week's International Break. If he opts to stay in Manchester and heal, he may be able to get a little well-deserved rest.

MF Daley Blind - 6

Found himself playing a little out of position at wing back, but his phenomenal football intellect was on full display. He combined nicely with his defending and attacking counterparts, and added stability to United's left flank. However, his lack of pace meant he struggled when trying to break down Rostov's deep defensive line. Another who was unlucky to go down injured.

FWD Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7

The Armenian was one of the few creative sparks for United at Old Trafford. His ability to run with the ball at his feet was on full display, and it as no surprise his run and cross created the game's lone goal. With injuries mounting for United, his importance will only grow over the coming weeks as the Reds desperately try and secure Champions League football for next season.

FWD Juan Mata - 9

Mata was ever-present in United's attacking moves, buzzing all about the pitch. He was dangerous throughout the match, and made the pass which started the move he ultimately finished for the game's only goal. He has a knack for scoring crucial goals. It's unlikely this will be his final important contribution for United this spring.

Juan Mata finishes off a lovely move. (Photo credit: Matthew Peters/Getty)

FWD Zlatan Ibrahimović - 7

The Swede twice struck the post and picked up an assist when he flicked Mkhitaryan's cross into Mata's path. His domestic suspension meant he expended no energy on Monday night, and his freshness was apparent throughout. While he seemed frustrated not to score, he played a critical role in the game's most important moment.

Substitutes

MID Marouane Fellaini - 7

Replaced the injured Pogba early in the second half, and added his usual blend of combative enthusiasm at both ends of the pitch. He isn't the most stylish of players, but does a job for the team and is clearly trusted by his manager.

MID Phil Jones - 6

Came on for the injured Blind in the 64th minute, and looked slightly disconcerted to find himself playing left wing-back. However, he covered a lot of ground, and was confident with the ball at his feet.