Manchester United 1-0 Rostov: Lessons learned as Reds march into quarter-finals

Paul Pogba sustained a hamstring injury shortly after half-time | Photo: Getty Images/Stu Forster

Manchester United progressed to the Europa League quarter-finals after a 1-0 win over Rostov at Old Trafford.

Juan Mata's second-half strike was enough to ensure a 2-1 aggregate win over the Russian mid-table side, earning José Mourinho's side a quarter-final clash with RSC Anderlecht.

The win came at a price for the Red Devils, as both Paul Pogba and Daley Blind were substituted due to injury.

The Frenchman will likely miss three weeks due to a hamstring problem, missing the clash with Middlesbrough, and the international break.

The team lacks creativity without Pogba

The Frenchman has taken a lot of flack for some underwhelming performances of late. But there's no denying he creates chances. Pogba has created 50 chances in the Premier League alone and should have far more assists, United's poor finishing has prevented that. United struggled to break down a rigid Rostov defence once Pogba was substituted, highlighting his importance to the team.

3-4-3 doesn't work

As a result of recent injuries, Mourinho has experimented playing three-at-the-back, similarly to Antonio Conte's Chelsea side that have dominated the league this term. The Londoners have mastered the system, but the Red Devils don't look remotely close to playing comfortably within the system. Rostov rarely ventured forward at Old Trafford yet all three centre-backs stayed in a flat lin, as if holding each other's hands, far too deep for the situation.

Rashford and Martial crucial to United attacks

Injury to Anthony Martial and recent illness to Marcus Rashford saw them both out of the starting XI at Old Trafford, and the lack of pace and penetration in the attack was clear. While other attacking options like Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata provide attacking danger in different ways, the frightening pace and direct running of Martial and Rashford will cause any defender a headache, and the Red Devils were lacking in this against the Russians.

Fellaini is improving

The Belgian has taken his fair share of criticism this term, but Fellaini is clearly getting better. He showed far better composure on the ball after replacing Pogba, commanding his space in the midfield. A couple of uncharacteristic flicks later, and the Old Trafford faithful were singing for the once loathed Fellaini.

Romero could get into the Liverpool and Man City side

Manchester United have always been blessed with good goalkeepers. There's an argument to be made that David de Gea is the best in the world, and Sergio Romero may be the best back-up. Romero, who started for Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final, pulled out three top drawer saves to keep the Red Devils ahead of Rostov.