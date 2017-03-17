Middlesbrough vs Manchester United Analysis: Where could the game be won or lost?

Mourinho's men will be desperate for the 3 points as they look to close the gap on the top 4 | Photo via Getty Images

Manchester United take on Middlesbrough on Sunday, with both sides in need of a win for totally different reasons.

The Teeside outfit are currently without a permanent manager after the departure of Aitor Karanka.

United without key names

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial are amongst the names that will be missing for Manchester United's trip to the Riverside Stadium this weekend, all big misses in what surely is a must win game for Jose Mourinho's men, as they are already playing catch up in their quest for a top four finish.

Wayne Rooney is expected to return to acton as United face Middlesbrough, as well as the likes of Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan being the obvious choices to start, given the lack of attacking players available to Mourinho for this fixture, meaning there will be plenty pace to test Boro's backline.

Sacking of Karanka

Former Boro manager Aitor Karanka has been sacked just days before this huge fixture, with both sides at both ends of the table desperate to take all three points, however is this good or bad news for United?

It is undoubted that the tactics of Karanka have been one of the main downfall of Boro's first season in the Premier League, with them having a squad that on paper looks much stronger than their league position shows, meaning that only Karanka could be to blame.

The reaction of the Boro players and fans could play a key part in the outcome of this game, if they're all fired up for it, just as Leciester City players were following the departure of Claudio Ranieri just a few weeks ago, then United could be in for a very difficult afternoon in the North-East, although if there is a lack of organisation and some tension left in the Boro camp, United could breeze past them despite the amount of injuries in place.

Middlesbrough are without a win in 2017 in the Premier League | Photo via Getty Images

Defensive vulnerabilities vs Lack of attacking power

Despite United's lack of fire power in the final third due to injuries and suspensions, Boro will also have their own problems in the same area of the pitch and their defence.

With the likes of Daniel Ayala and Calum Chambers missing for the hosts, it means that in recent weeks Boro's backline, which is usually very well organised and difficult to break down, will be significantly weakened. As a result of both sides being weakened, it will be interesting to see which side copes better in this area of the pitch, and who will come out on top in this battle.

With both sides desperate for the points, weakened because of injury and suspension, and United being tired due to their hefty fixture list and the sacking of the manager of the hosts, it makes this game almost impossible to predict the outcome of.