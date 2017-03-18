Middlesbrough vs Manchester United Preview: Red Devils look to pile pressure on top four

Marcos Rojo avoided a retrospective ban for an alleged stamp on Eden Hazard | Photo: Getty Images/Stu Forster

Manchester United travel to relegation-favourites Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium, just three days removed from their sacking of head coach Aitor Karanka.

The move angered United boss José Mourinho, who previously worked with Karanka during his time at Real Madrid.

The Red Devils make the journey to Teesside with Boro' fighting for their Premier League survival, but the EFL Cup winners face their own problems.

After failing to beat Bournemouth to finally move out of sixth, as well as being knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea, United have a depleted squad ahead of Sunday's clash.

Team News

Zlatan Ibrahimović and Ander Herrera will both miss the match through suspension; with both having two games left to serve on their respective suspensions.

Injuries are a problem too; Paul Pogba limped out of the win over Rostov on Thursday with a hamstring injury and is ruled out of the trip to the North-East.

Daley Blind was taken off with a head injury and is a doubt ahead of the game, while Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney are both expected to miss the match after failing to shake off recent injury concerns.

Form

Middlesbrough are the most out-of-form team in the league, failing to pick up a win in 2017, scoring just two goals in the process.

By contrast, United are unbeaten in the league since their Stamford Bridge thrashing in October, but have drawn far too often against the league's smaller sides.

After a run of three games without a win, the Red Devils were back to form on Thursday, beating Rostov to make it to the last eight of the Europa League.

Combine that with EFL Cup victory and the Red Devils should be in confident mood against the League's worst attacking outfit.

Just 19 goals scored in 27 games for the side now being managed by Steve Agnew means a fairly sturdy United defence shouldn't face too many concerns at the Riverside.

However, the Red Devils are among the least efficient attackers in the country, wasting more big chances than any other side.