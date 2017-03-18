Middlesbrough vs Manchester United Live Blog Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2017

VAVEL UK will have confirmed Boro vs Manchester United live news for you from the Riverside Stadium at 11AM (GMT). I've been Harry Robinson building you up to this game, I'll let Brandon Sayer take over from here and we'll here intermittently from Danial Kennedy, our man at the Riverside today.

Middlesbrough are set to welcome back Rudy Gestede and Bernardo Espinosa but Calum Chambers, Dani Ayala and George Friend are still unavailable.

It's a well-organised defence with very little space allowed to the opposition, and United could struggle to break 'Boro down, as they did in a 2-1 win back in Zlatan Ibrahimović and Ander Herrera, both through suspension. Also unavailable is Paul Pogba who suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday's 1-0 home win against Rostov, while Anthony Martial and Daley Blind are doubts. Captain Wayne Rooney is set to return from a long-term injury on Sunday.

A key reason for Middlesbrough's downfall this season has been a lack of goals for the Teesiders. 'Boro have scored just two goals since they last met Man United in the league, at the end of 2016. Their defence has proved resolute on many occasions, but goalscoring really let them down since earning promotion last year.

In the league, though, United remain sixth and six points off fourth-placed Liverpool. Despite that, Mourinho's team have two games in hand on their North-West rivals and a win against Middlesbrough, relegation strugglers, is vital. United haven't performed too poorly against their top four rivals, but draws against teams such as Stoke City, AFC Bournemouth and Hull City have left them outside where they want to be.

While 'Boro are in their first match without a permanent manager, United are stable but needing a boost in the league. A 2-1 aggregate win against Russian side FC Rostov saw the Reds draw Belgium's most successful club Anderlecht in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final, to be played in mid-April.

“In the first year he arrived, the team was going into League One and he saved the team," Mourinho said. “In the second year, he took the team to Wembley, to play the play-off final. In the third year he had direct promotion. So I think in the fourth year, he deserved to be sacked.”

The job, reportedly, is Agnew's to lose at the Riverside with chairman Steve Gibson putting faith in him. Man United manager Mourinho was Karanka's senior at Real Madrid before he was appointed by 'Boro and the Portuguese manager defended his former-student.

It's the first time in more than three years that Aitor Karanka will not be prowling the 'Boro touchline with his assistant Steve Agnew taking temporary control of the club. Karanka left by mutual agreement on Thursday with Middlesbrough sitting 19th in England's top division, three points from safety and out of the FA Cup, Manchester City comfortably knocking them out.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of this vital game between Manchester United vs Middlesbrough live as both sides need a win for their respective objectives this season. Home side 'Boro need three points as they look to avoid immediate relegation from the Premier League, while the visitors will want to finally win rather than draw with a top four finish the aim now for José Mourinho's side.