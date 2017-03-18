Andreas Pereira reveals regular chats with José Mourinho

(Source: Aitor Alclade Colomer / Getty)

Manchester United's Brazilian playmaker, Andreas Pereira has been putting in some very good performances at his current club, Granada CF where he has been on loan, since his move in the summer of 2016.

Pereira has scored four goals and made one assist for Granada in his 24 appearances so far at the club. José Mourinho has kept track of his progress in La Liga and has kept in touch, says the Brazilian U-20 international.

Pereira speaks on loan move

Pereira has been enjoying a fruitful campaign with Granada, the club are battling against relegation at the moment, however it seems as though Pereira is enjoying his role as a No.10 in Lucas Alcaraz's starting eleven.

The Brazilian's impressive outings for his current club has left fans urging Mourinho to bring him back and signs are that the Portuguese is interested in bringing the youngster back into the first team fold come the summer of 2017.

Pereira spoke about his move with Sport Witness and explained that it was "very good" for him to come to Spain and be able "to play regularly". He added, "Here I could do this and for me it was very important."

The youngster acknowledged that his current club aren't in the best of situations, "The team is not in a good situation, but we’re working hard to get out of it.”

Pereira happy with regular chats

Pereira was loaned out by Mourinho after his arrival with the aim being, to give the Brazilian more competitive game time. Under former manager Louis Van Gaal, Pereira made only 11 appearances across the 2015/16 season.

Pereira has now revealed that he is in regular contact with Mourinho and admitted that he is "happy" with the talks he has had with the United manager.

However, the Brazilian has also revealed that Mourinho hasn't told him where he will be played next season at United. Pereira said, "No, it still wasn’t talked about. At the end of the loan, when I get back to Manchester, then we’ll see what happens".

He underlined his commitment to Granada, "For now, I’m focused here and trying to help my team."

Pereira also spoke about the kind of role he expects to play for United in the coming season, "Actually, if I have to play for Manchester United, I want to play wherever the manager thinks I should play. I can play in many positions and that’s something good.”

Pereira's return to United could only mean good things for Mourinho and co. as they look to challenge on all fronts and squad in depth with quality is exactly what the Portuguese will need to challenge for the Premier League title in the coming season.