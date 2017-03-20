Adnan Januzaj "not good enough" for Man Utd, says Phil Thompson

Adnan Januzaj during his time at Old Trafford. (John Peters//Getty Images)

Ex-Liverpool defender Phil Thompson has claimed that Adnan Januzaj hasn't got the ability to suceed at Manchester United after showing huge amounts of promise when he burst onto the scene after David Moyes brought him up to the Red Devils' first-team in 2013.

The Belgian forward was awarded his first Premier League start in October of that year, when Moyes took charge of his first (and last) season as manager, against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Januzaj scored twice in the second half to win the game 2-1 after going 1-0 down early on.

Future at Man Utd doubtful, according to Thompson

The Sky Sports pundit was watching Sunderland for the weekly 'Soccer Saturday' programme as they were held to a stalemate at home against Burnley and after full-time admitted that he doubts Januzaj will "ever get back to those heights" because he doesn't produce "magic moments" often enough.

The 22-year-old still has time to revive any hopes of becoming a success at Old Trafford but after scoring just once while on-loan at the Black Cats this season as well as assisting his team mates three times in the top flight, despite being a regular starter in the attack for the Premier League strugglers.

Mourinho insisted he does have a future at the club

The current Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said that he does have a future at the club, stating that they "care for him" because he's a "talented player", when he sent him off to the North-East in the summer but it's a real possibility that the disappointing form has changed the Portuguese boss' mind.

Thompson didn't hold back on his criticism, admitting that a team like Sunderland who are "trying to get out of the relegation zone" is "where he lies".