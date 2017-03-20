Analysis: The rise and rise of Antonio Valencia

Antonio Valencia scores against Middlesbrough Photo :Chris Brunskill LTD /Getty Images

Even if there was an argument to suggest that Antonio Valencia was not the best right back in Europe at the moment, the reality is that there is no full back Manchester United would swap him for right now.

In a season where United have been landed a demanding and gruelling fixture list, the Ecuadorian has shown amazing resilience, fitness and consistency levels that are arguably unmatched in the EPL.

One of the best

It would not be an exaggeration to suggest that Valencia could walk into any of Sir Alex Ferguson’s great sides and take the full back position on current form. In fact, the Ecuador international is displaying the mental and physical toughness that was a key DNA of the teams the legendary Scot built. With a warrior’s tenacity and the ability to cover every blade of grass from minute 1 to 90, Valencia displays similar characteristics as legendary figures from United’s past such as Roy Keane and David Beckham.

It wasn’t always this way though.

Valencia the winger

Valencia wasn’t always the most popular name on Manchester United fans lips. After initially dazzling as a signing from Wigan to replace United’s maverick and match winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, Valencia’s form in a United shirt suffered. His decline as a winger began shortly after being given the esteemed number seven jersey as a reward for his stellar performances.

The man who had been the main contributor to Wayne Rooney’s best ever goal scoring season in a United jersey struggled under the weight of expectation of being United’s go to man and in the subsequent season reverted to the number 25.

Valencia also endured two major injuries, an ankle break in September 2010 and a foot injury in October 2015 that would rule him out for significant periods and though he recovered in typical Valencia style from both setbacks, he never replicated the stunning form of his debut season on the wing.

Valencia looked nothing like the player who was racking up assists and causing left backs sleepless nights. If anything, watching Valencia play seemed to be akin to watching the Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos try and play as a winger. He always seemed to arrive at the opponent’s area too soon, as though he was still geared up to do more running by the time he got there and his delivery to the box was often erratic. It was a sign of things to come.

Further frustration for United fans and followers was Valencia’s apparent inability to use his left foot. As a result he became very predictable to full backs who just showed him on their inside. Prior to his injury, the Ecuadorian would still skin his full back on the outside. His opponents knew what he planned to do but he was too strong and agile for them and they were unable to stop him but his ability to do this became less and less frequent.

One thing that was without doubt though was his strength, stamina and speed and Sir Alex Ferguson decided to deploy the Ecuadorian in a different position, as his full back. Valencia would usually play behind the flamboyant but inconsistent Nani and it afforded the Scot the opportunity to accommodate both players in the same team on their best sides. But even the great Scot wasn’t a big fan of the ‘wing back’ experiment and he focused instead on grooming the Da Silva twins (Fabio and Rafael) to be United’s full backs for the next decade (a project ended by David Moyes and Louis van Gaal respectively).

Valencia continued as a hit and miss winger for the latter years of Alex Ferguson’s reign and during David Moyes’ doomed reign as United boss as well. Delivering some good moments such as his award-winning goal away to Blackburn but more often, many moments of frustration.

Valencia the full back

Louis van Gaal’s attempt to play with three at the back moved Valencia back into the wing back position and he remained there even after the Dutchman switched to a back four. The arrival of Matteo Damian from Torino in van Gaal’s second and final season was meant to spell the end of Antonio Valencia as a United first team player and possibly as a United player full stop, something that at the time would not have bothered many United fans, but the Ecuadorian eventually won his battle with the Italian and finished the season as United’s undisputed first choice right back.

Since Jose Mourinho took over in the summer, Valencia performances have gone to a whole new level and he is generally acknowledged as the best right back in EPL. His consistency, power and athleticism in addition to his better positional and defensive awareness have made him nothing short of outstanding

He is United’s most efficient out ball for attacking moves and his energy and endurance rate is fascinating. Covering every blade of grass, Valencia seems to have as much fuel in the tank in minute 90 as he did in minute one.

In a season where United’s gruelling fixture list have left many players tired, worn out and in need of bananas, the Ecuadorian has remained consistent force of power and energy.

His goal against Middlesbrough on Sunday was a goal that typified the player. Always on the run, always mobile and always efficient. There is no United player more deserving of a hero’s moment than Mourinho’s warrior from Ecuador.

At the close of the season, it is likely that Zlatan Ibrahimović would sweep the awards for Manchester United’s player of the season but I would suggest that Valencia has been just as good in his position as the Swede has been in his, maybe even better.