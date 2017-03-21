Manchester United boss José Mourinho insists he has "matured" in his managerial career

Above: Jose Mourinho before the 3-1 win over Middlesbrough | Photo: Getty Images/Stu Forster

Manchester United manager José Mourinho says that he has "matured" in his managerial career and is "more peaceful" than in previous years.

More in control

Mourinho is considered by many as one of best of the coaches in the modern era, but with that he has also been considered one of the most outspoken in the modern's game history.

The 54-year-old is regularly in trouble with the footballing authorities for his behaviour on the touchline, or what he says before or after a game.

This has been no different during his first season at Old Trafford having already served two touchline bans, but the Portuguese coach insisted that he is in more control of emotions in his coaching.

"Mourinho the man tries to be the opposite of what the manager is," he told France Football. "He tries to be discreet, calm, find a way to disconnect."

"I can go home and not watch a football game not think about football," the coach admitted. "I can do it. At the beginning of my career, I could not. I was constantly connected, 24 hours a day. I had to find a form of maturity."

"Today, I feel good with my personality as a man," he further stressed to the French magazine, adding: "I have matured, I am more peaceful. A victory no longer represents the moon, and a defeat hell. I believe that I am able to transmit this serenity to those who work with me, to my players."

Mourinho added: "I have the same ambitions as before. The same involvement, the same professionalism, but I'm more in control of my emotions."

Can't dominate permanently

Though he reiterated his change in maturity, Mourinho went on to take a swipe at his long-running foe and current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Though the two were friends back in the day during their time together at Barcelona, they became rivals during Mourinho's time with Real Madrid as Guardiola took over the Catalan giants.

That feud was reignited when both arrived in Manchester with Guardiola coming off the back of a successful spell in Germany with Bayern Munich, but Mourinho took a swipe at his success in Bavaria -- stating it was only through buying the best players from direct rivals Borussia Dortmund.

"England, clubs are so economically powerful that the market is open to all," Mourinho stated in reference to Guardiola's German success. "Take the example of Bayern in Germany. You know how they win the title every year? The summer before, they buy the best player of Borussia Dortmund. Mario Götze, then Robert Lewandowski the following year, then Mats Hummels last year."

"Me, I arrive at a club that has a great and prestigious history," he continued. "But no club in England, whether it's Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, can be dominant permanently."