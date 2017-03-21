Bastian Schweinsteiger to join Chicago Fire as stuttering United spell finally fizzles out

(Picture source: Christopher Lee / Getty Images)

Bastian Schweinsteiger's Manchester United career is set to come to an end as he has agreed a one-year deal to join MLS side Chicago Fire.

The move could go through as early as next week after the German midfielder passes a medical and manages to gain a visa to play in America.

Schweinsteiger 'sad' to leave United and thanks fans for their support

United confirmed the move early on Tuesday morning while releasing a statement from Schweinsteiger himself. The veteran midfielder said that he is "sad to leave so many friends at Manchester United" but he is also very glad that the club allowed him the "chance to take up the challenge at Chicago Fire" as it gives him the chance to play regular football again.

Schweinsteiger went on to say that he has "enjoyed working" with Jose Mourinho and all the "players and staff" at the club and he wishes "them all the best in the future."

The midfielder though also thanked the United fans saying "I have to reserve special thanks to the United fans" who even when he wasn't playing gave him support in what was a "very special part of my time in Manchester."

Schweinsteiger 'thankful' to United for allowing him to join Chicago Fire

Schweinsteiger joined United in the summer of 2015 from Bayern Munich, making just 35 appearances for the club, with just four coming under Mourinho this season after he fell way down the pecking order this season and it was inevitable that it would lead to a move away from the club.

During his time at the club though he won the FA Cup and in his statement he referenced that saying that he was "delighted to be a part of the squad that won the FA Cup" last season but he felt that now was the "right time to start a new chapter in Chicago" and the club granted him his wish knowing that he really wasn't in Mourinho's plans.