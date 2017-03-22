Manchester United announce opponents for upcoming pre-season tour of America

Above: Manchester United taking on Real Madrid in the last USA tour back in 2015 and will meet again this summer |Photo: Getty Images/Icon Sports Wire

It is expected to be a tough pre-season for Manchester United, as they have announced the will take on the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona during this summer's pre-season tour of the United States of America.

Taking on some of the best

United announced earlier in the week their intentions to return across the Atlantic in preparation for the beginning of the 2017/18 Premier League season, but hadn't yet announced their opponents.

However the full schedule has been announced, beginning the tour against two native sides, taking on LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake City.

They will then begin their participation in the International Champions Cup, first taking on City before taking on Madrid and Barcelona in Santa Clara and Washington DC respectively.

"Tours are vital for the team’s preparations for the season ahead," Ed Woodward told manutd.com at the announcement of the tour. "We are facing top-class opposition in world-class stadiums."

“Everybody is excited for the tour," he stated. "It gives us the opportunity to play in front of some of the millions of Manchester United supporters which we have across the USA."

Woodard concluded: "I am delighted that those fans will be able to see every kick of every match of Tour 2017."

One that got away

Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson was stateside to launch the tour in New York City on Tuesday, and he was joined by legendary defender Paolo Maldini.

The Italian is one of the most coveted defenders in the modern era making over 900 appearances for his only club AC Milan, and Ferguson revealed that he once tried to sign the Italian.

"I did try," Ferguson confirmed. "But, when I met his father [ex-coach Cesare], he was quite formidable.”

“I got a shake of the head and that was all," he concluded. "He said 'my grandfather is Milan, my father is Milan, I am Milan and my son is Milan... forget it!"