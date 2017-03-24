Wayne Rooney's England career is far from over, insists Gareth Southgate

Above: Gareth Southgate with England captain Wayne Rooney | Photo: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

England manager Gareth Southgate has insisted that Manchester United and Three Lions captain Wayne Rooney's international career is far from over and stated that there is "no reason" why he is finished with England.

Southgate: Rooney still in my thinking

It has been a tough season for the 31-year-old, as he has seen his playing time limited for both club and country throughout a campaign in which he has lacked form and fitness.

As a result, Rooney has become the topic of a number of exit rumours from Old Trafford in particular to his boyhood club Everton. In addition, there have also been debates as to whether or not he should be part of Southgate's new-look England side.

Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Germany was seen as a tribute for scorer Lukas Podolski which saw calls for something similar for Rooney, but ahead of Sunday's clash with Lithuania, Southgate has insisted that Rooney is still part of his plans.

"He's absolutely [in my thinking]," the England boss told his pre-match press conference. "I didn't quite understand why we were talking about tributes."

"When he has still got every chance of being in this team," the manager insisted to the press. "I'm conscious that we'll be talking about Wayne again."

"I'm hoping to be talking about the players who are here," Southgate added. "But there's no reason why he is finished with us."

Rooney still crucial, insists Scholes

​Rooney has been crucial for the national side over the years, having taken the captaincy and also the title as the country's all-time top scorer.

Boasting 119 caps, there is a lot of experience that Rooney can offer, and legendary midfielder Paul Scholes has stated that Rooney still has a lot to bring to the table for his country.

"Wayne has been a sensational footballer for England and Manchester United for nearly 15 years," Scholes told Euro Sport. "He is greatly respected and I still think he has a part to play with United and England."

"He has great experience, he can pass knowledge on to young players," the veteran midfielder stated. "It's up to Gareth if and when he wants to use it."

"He still has a prominent role to play for England and United," he stressed. "There's been a lot of speculation over where he goes now."

"But Wayne, with what he's done, has earned the right to do what he wants to do," Scholes concluded. "I hope he does stay and fight."