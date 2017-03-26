Lingard reveals contract talks underway at Man United, with his "heart" very much at the club

(Picture source: Stu Forster / Getty Images)

Jesse Lingard has revealed that contract talks at Manchester United are underway and despite a stalemate at the minute, he wants to stay at the club for many more years.

Lingard has attracted reported interest from clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Chelsea, who are all on alert if the midfielder leaves United.

Lingard wants to remain at United despite contract stalemate

The winger though has now really started to show his worth at United, scoring really important goals this season and he says that his heart is at Old Trafford and he wants to continue to develop at United.

Lingard revealed that "the contract is still ongoing with talks at the moment" but wanted to let everyone know that he enjoys "playing for Man United" and that his "heart" is at the club as he hopes to stay.

The winger continued to say that in the United squad at the moment "there's a lot of competition for places" which is a good thing for him as it is "always good to have great players around you" that will make you a better player going forward.

Lingard added that the likes of "Mkhitaryan, Zlatan and Pogba, big names in our team" is great as he can look up to them and see what they have achieved in their career to date and then "we gain that experience off them and learn off them."

Lingard 'grateful' to Van Gaal for giving him his chance at United

It wasn't until Louis van Gaal became United manager that Lingard really got the opportunity in the United first team and the winger saluted the former boss for giving him the chance to show what he can offer the team.

Lingard said that Van Gaal "gave most people their debuts" during his tenure as manager but "with a different manager, you never know" as things could have been different. "I think it's good to have managers who trust young players" as they can then show their true ability on the big stage.

The England international winger went on to say that "you always want to play football" and so far this season "Jose Mourinho has given a lot of chances" to the younger players and now it is important that "we have taken our chances" and we continue to get even better.