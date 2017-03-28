Report: Man Utd set to decide on Sam Johnstone's future as Aston Villa offer £3m

Above: Sam Johnstone in action for Aston Villa this season | Photo: GettyImages/Neville Williams

Steve Bruce is set to discuss the possibility of making Sam Johnstone's loan at Aston Villa from Manchester United permanent with Reds boss Jose Mourinho.

Making his mark

The 24-year-old has impressed in recent weeks at the Championship club, keeping five clean sheets in his last six games, after failing to record one in his first eight games.

Bruce is keen on bringing in Johnstone for next season with a £3 million bid as Villa set their sights on promotion to the top flight.

The Claret and Blue side have endured a tough campaign in the second division and they are currently 11 points off a play-off place with just eight games left to play.

Mourinho is thought to value Johnstone quite highly at Old Trafford with the 54-year-old rejecting offers of £2 million in the past for the keeper from teams in the Championship.

United may be reluctant to let the Englishman leave the club, with another loan deal an option.

Lack of opportunities at United

The youngster has been at Old Trafford since the 2010/11 season, where he was the number one keeper at academy level, however, his only appearances for the first-team have come in pre-season.

The Preston-born keeper has just one year left on his contract at United, which could work in Villa's favour as they look to capture their man.

Johnstone faces a fight for regular first-team football at the Reds due to David De Gea and Sergio Romero impressing in between the sticks this season.

Although, La Liga side Real Madrid are set to come back in for De Gea this summer following a failed attempt at signing the Spaniard two years ago.

Both Manchester United and Aston Villa return to league action this weekend following the international break, with the Reds hosting West Brom, while Bruce's side take on Norwich City at Villa park.