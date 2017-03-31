Phil Jones and Chris Smalling facing long lay-offs, confirms José Mourinho

Chris Smalling and Phil Jones battle for the ball during training at St George's Park. | Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

José Mourinho has confirmed that both Phil Jones and Chris Smalling's current injuries are "long-term" after both of the Manchester United defenders were sent home by England due to lower body problems.

Jones damaged his toe in a reportedly insipid battle for possession during a training session with United teammate Smalling while the latter returned back to Manchester in a leg brace after coming out worse in another 50/50, also in training.

Injured players "not important" to Mourinho

Despite both men's absence possibly leaving his side with just two natural first-team centre-backs for the rest of the season, José Mourinho insisted that players on the shelf are "not important" because it's the players who are "ready to play" that mean the most.

The Portuguese manager also stated that the club can't "sit and cry about the players not available to play", and instead focus on the players "who will fight" for the team in what promises to be a very tricky test against Tony Pulis' West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford tomorrow.

Five key United absentees this weekend

The two Englishmen won't be the only big names missing for the Reds in Saturday's Premier League clash. Ander Herrera and Zlatan Ibrahimović are both out of contention through suspension as Herrera was controversially dismissed against Chelsea in the FA Cup Quarter-Final at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, the big Swedish striker is serving the second instalment of his three-match ban following that elbow on Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings at the start of March.

Important midfield figure Paul Pogba has also been ruled out by the boss as a result of not recovering from a hamstring strain suffered in the Europa League second leg win over FC Rostov at Old Trafford prior to the international break. Some good news for Manchester United though, is that captain Wayne Rooney is ready to go after overcoming a knee injury inflicted by Phil Jones in training a few weeks ago however it's unlikely that he'll go straight into the team with the good performance at Middlesbrough in mind.

Man United have also confirmed that Juan Mata has had surgery on a groin injury, potentially meaning the season has come to an abrupt end for the Spaniard. Details will be made available in the coming days.