Andreas Pereira will "fight" for Manchester United dream next season

Above: Andreas Pereira in action for loan club Granada CF | Photo: Getty Images/Aitor Alcalde Colomer

Manchester United starlet and Granada CF loanee Andreas Pereira, has stated that he will "fight" for his dream to play for the Red Devils next season.

Fight for my place

Pereira has been one of the brightest young talents in the United academy for a number of years, having joined United at youth level in 2011 from PSV Eindhoven before turning professional in 2014.

However the Brazilian has only made five senior appearances in that time, which saw new manager José Mourinho send him out on loan to La Liga.

Granada has proven an excellent platform for the 21-year-old despite their fight against relegation, making 28 appearances in all competitions with four goals.

Pereira could have proven vital to Mourinho with Juan Mata been the recent addition to a growing injury list, but Pereira insisted that he will look to fight for his spot next season.

"It’s my dream to play for United on a regular basis," Pereira stressed to manutd.com. "It always has been a dream but now I’m here at Granada."

"I have to focus here to get us out of this situation," the youngster stated. "My dream will always be there and, next season, I will fight for it."

Good to hear from the gaffer

Pereia has won heaps of praise for his performances in the Spanish top-flight, and as expected he will come back and add another young option to what is a growing lost for Mourinho.

The former Chelsea man has garnered a bad reputation for failing to give youngsters opportunities, but having handed debuts to Axel Tuanzebe and Joel Pereira it looks he could be turning around his ways and Pereira revealed he has been in regular contact with his manager.

"It is also nice to hear from José Mourinho," Pereira stated. "It’s nice that the people at United trust me and I always feel that they are watching."

"For me, that’s very important," the youngster stressed. "I don’t feel like you’re left alone, when you go on loan, if you know what I mean, and it feels good."

" I still feel part of it," Pereira concluded. "I’m doing my thing here but I’m still a United player and that’s the end of the story."