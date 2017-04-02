José Mourinho heaps blame on attackers as Manchester United draw for eighth home league game

(Picture source: Matthew Lewis / Getty Images)

José Mourinho accused his forward players of lacking consistency during Manchester United's 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford.

The stalemate in Salford saw United draw for the eighth time at home this season in the Premier League. As has been the case for the most of the season at home, United's forward players once again missed a number of chances.

Marcus Rashford tested Ben Forster on a couple of occasions while Henrikh Mkhitaryan was denied in a one-on-one as United only managed three shots on target throughout the whole game.

Mourinho blasts United's forward players for lacking consistency

Therefore at the end of the game, Mourinho couldn't hide his disappointment at yet another draw - but he did pay compliments to United's other outfield players, feeling they did what they could during the game to get a win.

Speaking after the game, Mourinho said that "in football" if a team wants to win trophies then "you need consistency in the individuals", which United's front players are not showing after firing yet another blank, this time against the Baggies.

The United boss continued to say that in top-level teams such as United "you need to be consistent" and said as example during this game that "Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young, Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick" were consistent but the other players "were not consistent", which annoyed the United manager.

Mourinho upbeat with his side's current form despite the draws

Mourinho went on to say that during the draw against Tony Pulis' side, United "missed easy chances" which cost the whole team. He also bemoaned that a"couple of players disappear for 10 minutes" in a game when you don't see them as "you see always the same people" coming towards the ball to try and make things happen.

The draw means that United are now unbeaten in 19 matches in the Premier League but they still sit outside the top-four places, which would have been the minimum target before the season began.

Mourinho therefore acknowledges that it is "disappointing yes" but said also to be 19 matches unbeaten is "amazing" as not many teams go that long without a single loss in the top-flight.