Manchester United predicted XI vs Everton: Ander Herrera and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to return

Above: Ander Herrera and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are expected to start against Everton | Photo: Getty Images/Matthew Peters

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will be boosted by the return of key duo Ander Herrera and Zlatan Ibrahimovic from suspension for the visit of Everton in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The Reds continued their struggles at the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday as they drew 0-0 against West Brom, with a host of first-team players missing.

However, the availability of Herrera and Ibrahimovic and the possibility of Paul Pogba recovering from a hamstring injury in time for the Everton clash will ease Mourinho's selection concerns.

Juan Mata, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling have all been ruled out with long-term injuries, and it's expected the trio will struggle to return before the end of the season.

Goalkeeper

David de Gea will continue in between the sticks for United, with the Spaniard yet to miss a league game this season. The 26-year-old nearly had a moment to forget at the weekend, with the keeper fumbling a shot onto the crossbar from former Red Darren Fletcher.

Defence

Mourinho is expected to name the same back four that started against the Baggies after praising the performances of Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo and Ashley Young.

Valencia and Young will look to push forward from full-back in support of the Red's attacking players. Central defenders Bailly and Rojo were impressive on Saturday, limiting West Brom to just three shots. Also, the continued absence of Phil Jones and Chris Smalling allows Bailly and Rojo to develop their promising partnership at centre-back.

Midfield

United are likely to revert to their regular centre-midfield pairing of Herrera and Pogba, but this will depend on the fitness of the Frenchman. Their inclusion could be key as the Toffees will look to midfield trio Idrissa Gueye, Tom Davies and Ross Barkley to support the league's top scorer Romelu Lukaku in attack.

Despite their struggles to break down West Brom's backline at the weekend, Mourinho is set to stick with Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial on the flanks. Their pace and attacking thrust is needed in order for United to trouble Everton's defence, which has been weakened following right-back Seamus Coleman's leg break.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan looked out of sorts at the weekend, but his match-winning ability is vital with the influential Juan Mata missing. The Armenian is expected to continue in his role behind the striker, allowing him to interchange positions with Lingard and Martial on the flanks.

Attack

Ibrahimovic is set to start up top on Tuesday after missing three matches through suspension. Marcus Rashford is expected to be the player that makes way for the Swede, although, the youngster could start out wide in place of either Lingard or Martial.

The 35-year-old experienced striker netted against Everton earlier this season and he will be looking to strike again on his return to the first-team.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Young; Herrera, Pogba; Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Martial; Ibrahimovic.