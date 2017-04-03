Jose Mourinho to field strong Manchester United side against Everton

Mourinho looks on in the 0-0 draw against West Brom | Photo: Matthew Lewis/ Getty

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claims he will play his best possible side when the Red Devils greet a wounded Everton at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The Portuguese boss will go up against Ronald Koeman in the opposition dugout, with his Toffees outfit arriving in Manchester fresh from a 3-1 Merseyside derby day loss against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Premier League immediate priority for Mourinho

However, United also come into the game off the back of a bad result – having drawn at home yet again at the weekend, with Tony Pulis of West Bromwich Albion the latest boss to earn the visiting side a point at the Theatre of Dreams this term. With the Red Devils five points behind fourth-placed Manchester City – albeit with a game in hand – Mourinho says he will play his best team against Everton as his current focus rests on Premier League action.

After West Brom held United on Saturday, Mourinho told the club’s official website that he would “try to play our best team and try to win the match" in Tuesday’s encounter.

United will then travel to Sunderland at the weekend and the 54-year-old manager suggested he was only focusing on the next game at present.

The former Real Madrid chief added that after facing Koeman’s men his team will “go to Sunderland with the same perspective” and “after Sunderland, comes the Europa League.”

Six points or bust in top four race?

With games against Chelsea at home and trips to Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and rivals City still to come, some might believe United have too much work to do to force their way back into the top four.

However, the manager said he would continue to pursue that aim “until it’s mathematically impossible.” He explained that his players would “keep trying and, because this week is a week without the Europa League,” and therefore suggested “this week is easy from the focus point of view.”

The Portuguese spoke further on the subject, saying that “we have to play Everton and Sunderland and these two matches are where we have to go for them.” He added that his team are “thinking about the Premier League and nothing else.”

Although Mourinho is adamant United will continue to challenge for a top-four place, a route into the Champions League certainly looks more likely via a Europa League triumph. The Reds are in the quarter-final of that tournament and face Belgian outfit RSC Anderlecht in ten days’ time in the first leg.