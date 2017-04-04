Zlatan Ibrahimović looking to bring "positive vibes" ahead of Everton clash

Above: Zlatan Ibrahimović training after the 0-0 draw with West Brom | Photo: Getty Images/Matthew Ashton - AMA

Manchester United's star striker Zlatan Ibrahimović has stated that he is looking to "positive vibes" to José Mourinho's side as the Swede returns from a three-match suspension.

Feeling good

Ibrahimović has been crucial in his first season at Old Trafford, currently sitting atop of the club top scorers with an impressive 26 goals in all competitions.

The 35-year-old has been sorely missed in the past few matches, serving a three-match league ban for his elbow on Tyrone Mings during the 1-1 draw with AFC Bournemouth.

Ibrahimović featured during the draw and victory over FC Rostov, but his absence has been felt in the FA Cup exit to Chelsea and Saturday's 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

The Swede is expected to slot straight back in against the Toffees as they look to close the gap on fourth-placed Manchester City, and Ibrahimović stated that he hopes he can bring "positive vibes" to the side.

"I feel good," Ibrahimović told MUTV. "I missed Old Trafford and the games with my team."

"But finally I am back," the striker stated to the club's television channel. "Hopefully I come back with positive vibes."

"I’m better at it than I used to be," he stated in reference to missing matches. "Before I was more emotional and deep into my feelings."



"It’s part of the game, you can’t always play," Ibrahimović added. "Sometimes you are out for injuries or suspensions like in my case or for other reasons. You learn from everything."

One game can change it all

It seems that Ibrahimović's return is very much needed for the Red Devils, as the side have struggled to score in his absence and Juan Mata's been possibly ruled out for the season after undergoing groin surgery.

Mourinho was very scathing of his forward's during the weekend's stalemate, United still sit five points outside the top four but Ibrahimović stated that the chance of Champions League football is still high.

"Though we are on the limit now," Ibrahimović concluded. "A little bit more and we will reach the top four I believe."