Man United must match my ambition, hints Ibrahimović

Manchester United must continue to invest and move forward to match the ambition of Zlatan Ibrahimović, the Swede appeared to suggest on Tuesday.

Ibrahimović, 35, returned from a three-match suspension for violent conduct to score a late equalising penalty for Man United at home to Everton, a ninth home league draw for the Reds.

Although Ibrahimović has missed more "big chances" than any other forward in the Premier League this season, his 27 goals this season have undoubtedly been vital for his side. He should not escape criticism for his misses, but his output has been remarkable nevertheless.

Ibrahimović: Talks ongoing

United missed him while he was suspended, even if the pace of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial was a breath of fresh air at times. His future is still not decided.

Ibrahimović told MUTV that "if I had something to say I would have already said it."

"I'm 35," the Swede reminded his interviewer. "A lot of things have to be settled. It's not like I'm 20 and I have another five or 10 years [to play]."

One could suggest that Ibrahimović has improved with age, but he admitted that he 'probably' has "one, two, three years so everything depends on what you want and what the club wants."

Ibrahimović stressed the point that his future is dependent on the "vision of the club."

I won't stay and waste time, insists Ibrahimović

"I said from day one I didn’t come here to waste time, I came here to win. If you want to win bigger then you have to create bigger," Ibrahimović stated, hinting that he's looking for United to prove they will challenge for the title and other trophies with more signings.

Reports have recently emerged that LA Galaxy have an agreement with Ibrahimović to join in the summer, on a contract wildly surpassing that of David Beckham many years ago, and Thierry Henry at the New York Red Bulls.

Those suggestions have been critiqued by many, though only a contract extension from Ibrahimović will put them to bed. He did reveal that he and the club "are talking".

"There are still talks and let’s see what will happen. I am open. Nothing is done yet. I came here without the Champions League. I came here with the team as it was. It was not a team that was favourite to win. I still came. I came to help. I came to do what I am able to do. To make it better. To bring the team to higher views so let’s see what happens.”

The incessant contract talk surrounding Ibrahimović isn't a helpful distraction as United struggle to penetrate the top four and the Champions League places.

He has been credited with radically altering the mentality of the Paris Saint-Germain squad in his four years there. At United, he continues to speak of great ambitions, and hopefully that ambition can spread throughout the squad rather than cause him to leave prematurely, even if is attributes don't encourage a free-flowing style of play.