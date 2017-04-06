Luke Shaw determined to "fight to the last" for Manchester United future

Above: Luke Shaw during his return in the 1-1 draw with Everton | Photo: Getty Images/Shaun Botterill

Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw has hit back at recent comments made by manager José Mourinho saying that he will "fight to the last" to save his career at Old Trafford.

Shaw: I'll fight for United future

It has been a tough start to life at Old Trafford since his move from Southampton back in the summer of 2014, a leg break back in the beginning of the 2015/16 season seriously hindering his progress with the Red Devils.

Shaw has since recovered from his horrific injury but hasn't been given a run in the side by Mourinho, with his last appearance before Tuesday's clash with Everton coming in the 1-1 draw with AFC Bournemouth.

The 21-year-old was left out of the squad altogether for the draw with West Brom at the weekend, as he came under scrutiny from Mourinho stating that he is a "long way behind" the rest of the full-backs at the club.

He impressed in his cameo during the draw with Ronald Koeman's side, but despite some praise from his manager Mourinho stated that he still needs to improve to have a future at the club.

Shaw has been heavily linked with a move away in the summer, but he has insisted that he will fight for his place and future at the Red Devils.

"I am loving it here at United," Shaw insisted. "The fans are incredible and have been incredible the last couple of days."

"But I am keeping my head up, I am going to fight to the last."

"I am not going to give up," the full-back stressed. "I love this club and I will give everything to be here."

"Obviously with the stuff that has been going on, it is hard for me to take because deep down that is not me as a person."

"Like Jose said, he wants to see me fighting," Shaw added. "I will fight to the last second because I want to be here for the club."

Shaw hails fans for support

Shaw has been fully embraced by the United fans since arrival, and never more so than during his long recovery period after his horror injury.

They were fully supportive of the youngster throughout until his return nearly a year later, and have continued to be there throughout his numerous hiccups this season.

Shaw praised the efforts and support of the United fans and stated that he wants to continue to fight for his place to thank them for their support.

"The fans have been so good to me," he said. "Like I said, especially the last sort of two days. That's why I love them."

"It is easy for them to see those comments and turn on me," he conceded. "Do you know what I mean?"

"But the passion they have always shown to me is amazing," the England international stressed. "And something I don't and won't forget for a long time because it means a lot to me."

"I don't want to let them down, I'll fight for each and every one of the fans as well."