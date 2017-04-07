Bryan Robson states he wants to see Alexis Sánchez at Manchester United

Above:Alexis Sánchez during the 3-0 win over West Ham Photo: Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson has stated that he would like to see Arsenal's Alexis Sánchez at Old Trafford, stating that he wants to see the Chilean "wearing the No7 for Manchester United".

Wouldn't mind him at Old Trafford

Sánchez has been one of the most prolific and deadly forwards in the Premier League, since the Gunners broke the bank to bring him from Barcelona back in 2014.

The Chilean has been on fire again in the current campaign with 22 goals in 38 matches, but it has looked like the 29-year-old has become increasingly frustrated with his at the Emirates Stadium.

A number of public tantrums, falling out with manager Arsène Wenger and stalling on a new contract has led to rumours of a possible exit in the upcoming transfer window.

United are one of a handful of clubs that have been linked with a possible swoop for the forward, and Robson stated that he wouldn't mind having him at Old Trafford.

“I know that Sanchez seems to be a bit unsettled at Arsenal," Robson told Sports Witness. “He wears No7 at Arsenal."

He added: "I wouldn’t mind seeing Sanchez come in wearing the No7 for Manchester United.”

Seeing an improvement

Robson was an integral part in the beginning of what was the club's most successful period under manager Sir Alex Ferguson, playing 461 times for the side before his move to Middlesbrough in 1994.

United have and are still going through a transitional period after the departure of Ferguson, with the process been stalled with the appointments of David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.

However they seem to be on the right track once again after José Mourinho's arrival in the summer, and Robson stated that he believes that there has been improvement since his arrival at Old Trafford.

"Well, obviously you know," he said. "Sir Alex leaving the club, that was a big miss."

“You know they’ve tried a couple of managers," the 60-year-old stated. "They didn’t quite work."

"The buys didn’t quite come off," Robson concluded. "But since Mourinho has come in I think you can see the improvement."