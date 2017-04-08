Manchester United cannot stop Rashford from playing Under-21 European Championship

Marcus Rashford in action for Manchester United. | Photo: Getty images / Oli Scarff

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits that he will not have any influence on Marcus Rashford’s involvment in the Under-21 European Championships this summer. England’s senior team has no tournament this summer so it is likely that Rashford will feature in the youth tournament in Poland.

The teenager was part of the senior squad in the last international break. Mourinho previously insisted that Rashford should not be part of the junior team if he is picked regularly for senior squad. The young forward also represented England in last summer’s senior European Championships in France.

The Power is in FA’s hand

In his pre-match press conference for the game against Sunderland admitted that his "opinion doesn’t matter in the case of Rashford’s summer participation.” He further added that “all the power lies in FA’s hand.” The English forward was also hailed by his manager for his hardwork and professionalism.

The teenager broke on to the scene last year in February in Europa League game against FC Midtjylland. Since then he has been around the first team and accumulated 50 appearances in a year. Rashford has been a pivotal member of Mourinho’s squad this season, although has largely played second fiddle to goal scoring sensation, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Marcus Rashford in action for England 's senior team in last international break. Image Courtesy- Getty

Rashford will benefit if he doesn’t go to U-21 Euros

The young forward has featured 40 times for United this season, only behind the likes of Antonio Valencia, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba in terms of number of appearances. Rashford was not able to get proper break last summer due to international duty. There is a good possibilty that this could lead to burnout and he suffers an injury. Therefore a proper pre-season and summer break is necessory to aid Rashford’s development.

Gareth Southgate has given his nod for the inclusion of Rashford in U-21 squad. United are pretty helpless in this situation. However his exclusion will be better for all the parties. Rashford is widely deemed to be the future of England and Man United, so a wise decision should be made this summer.