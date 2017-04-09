José Mourinho insists Manchester United are "strong at home" ahead of Sunderland visit

Above: José Mourinho speaking to the press ahead of the trip to Sunderland | Photo: Getty Images/Matthew Peters

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has insisted that the Red Devils are still "strong at home" ahead of their trip to the Stadium of Light to take on relegation candidates Sunderland.

Still going strong at Old Trafford

It has been a so-so start to life at United for Mourinho since his summer switch, with the Red Devils already collecting the Community Shield and EFL Cup and continuing to go strong in the Europa League.

However, the same can't be said for the side's performance in the Premier League, with United currently sitting in sixth and seven points off the Champions League positions.

Where United have suffered has been in their home form, with the side holding a record of nine home draws which was added to by Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Everton.

"I still think we are strong at home," Mourinho told his pre-match press conference. "That's my feeling and looking to the next season."

"I think it is a good feeling to know we don't lose many matches," the manager stated to the press. "It is good to know we have a fantastic run of 20 unbeaten matches in the Premier League."

"I still think in spite of the bad results," the 54-year-old admitted. "Because for us a draw is a bad result."

"I still think we are strong at home," Mourinho added. "Why? Because we have lost only one game [against Manchester City] and that game we know why we lost."

Got sympathy for him

The Red Devils will be expected to return to winning ways at the Stadium of Light, as the Black Cats look to turn the tides of what seems an inevitable drop down to the Championship.

The Wearside club have been led this season by David Moyes who had infamous but short tenure at Old Trafford, but the Scotsman has once again struggled with the Black Cats.

Sunderland currently sit 10 points from safety and look destined for the drop, and Mourinho admitted that he feels sympathy for the former United manager.

"I have sympathy with every manager that is fighting hard to reach their objectives," he said. "Everyone is a good professional; everyone gives everything and fights all season."

"Some of us, we are sacked in the middle of the season," Mourinho concluded. "It's difficult for everyone, so of course I have sympathy."