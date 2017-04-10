Opinion: Man Utd criticism justified, but Mourinho is still on the right track

José Mourinho's Manchester United have been criticised of late | Photo: Christopher Lee/Getty Images

'Something tells me I'm into something good,' so sing the Old Trafford faithful, and the travelling Reds especially enjoy belting out that little ditty. It pays homage to José Mourinho, and praises the brand of football his United are serving up.

Is it because they believe it, or do they just like the catchy tune? Well, the media have not been all that convinced of late, because after successive home draws - and nine in total at home - the knives were out.

It is understandable. Hull City have won more home games than United this season, and that is quite a sobering thought. In a few of those games, United have toiled, but in the majority, they should easily have come away with three points.

More importantly, the football has been generally good. It is not one dimensional, they can mix up their playing style, and there is quite a bit of flair to their play. Scoring goals has been the biggest problem; in the league, anyway.

So whilst criticism is natural when the team are not winning, there is still a lot right about Mourinho's United.

Pundits missing the point with Mourinho

Yet Mourinho himself has come in for criticism. Roy Keane was scathing after Mourinho complained about the fixture pile up, and after his comments about Luke Shaw needing his mind in the wake of the Everton game, he was universally lambasted.

People are missing the point. Whatever Mourinho says or does is just for effect. He may not even believe half of the things he says himself.

Keano's rant came after a tepid performance in the Europa League. Mourinho's comments, and subsequently Keane's, made more headlines than the game itself. The players largely got away with a below par performance.

His continued comments regarding Shaw, not just after the Everton game, are definitely bizarre. Again, it is easy to see why he is getting flak. Yet does anyone believe that they are only serving to drive on Shaw? Not belittle him?

Luke Shaw has taken some stick from Jose Mourinho this season | Photo: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Shaw started against Sunderland and if he was not Mourinho's cup of tea, then he would have been out in January. There may be something wrong with Shaw, and Mourinho should perhaps be less quick to castigate Shaw. But Mourinho provokes. It is what he does. It is all designed to get a response.

Mourinho will only be under pressure if United fail to deliver results and trophies. So far, he has become the first ever Manchester United manager to win a trophy in his first season. It may not be one of the more coveted ones, but the League Cup success is a good building block.

Summer spending is inevitable

Ultimately, the Europa League and League position will have a bearing on how quickly United can get close to the summit. Securing a Champions League place, however they do it, is imperative. So don't expect José to go all quiet over the next few weeks.

He will be at his most cantankerous. He will be doing whatever he feels he needs to, to achieve that goal. And then, assuming he does get United into the Champions League, expect an explosive summer.

United can still strengthen without the lure of the biggest club competition, but it will be made much easier with it. And a forward will be a priority. United have players who can score goals, but they haven't done so with the regularity required.

Mourinho will have learned a lot about his players, and will almost certainly have an idea of departures. It is hard to say anyone has really under performed, but there are not too many that have pulled up tress either.

Mourinho will get it right though. It seems United are perpetually rebuilding these days, but some of the stand out performers have been bought by Mourinho.

He doesn't guarantee success, nobody can, but there is nothing to suggest he won't get United back to the top. He has been doing it all of his career. His antagonistic ways are merely the side show.

United fans may well be waking up feeling good in the not too distant future.