Manchester United can be unstoppable in the Europa League, states Luke Shaw

Above: Luke Shaw training ahead of the clash with Anderlecht | Photo: Getty Images/Paul Ellis

Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw has stated that the Red Devils can be "unstoppable" in their quest for Europa League glory, ahead of Thursday's quarter-final clash with Anderlecht.

Every game is like a final

It has been in cup competitions both international and domestic where United have shone this season, with their triumph in the EFL Cup and Community Shield and in Europe's secondary competition.

Premier League form has seen them falter and progression in the Europa League proves crucial, with four points still separating themselves and Manchester City in the final Champions League slot.

Manager José Mourinho has made no secrets about prioritising the Europa League in his side's agenda, and ahead of Thursday's trip to Belgium Shaw stated that the competition is now "massive" for the club's European ambitions next season.

"Every single game is massive now," Shaw told his pre-match press conference. "But I think the one on Thursday is huge."

"We have to treat every game in that competition now like it's a final," the full-back stressed to the press. "We want to win that tournament."

"The Europa League is a massive thing for us now," the 21-year-old stated. "It's a trophy and it gives us qualification for the Champions League."

"With the players we have got," Shaw began, "We can be unstoppable."

Performing well

After seemingly been left in the wilderness by Mourinho, Shaw has come back into the fold over the past week and shown glimpses of his talents that brought him to Old Trafford initially.

Shaw made his return to the side in the 1-1 draw with Everton, after Mourinho slated he was "way behind" the rest of the full-backs at the club.

He impressed once again on Sunday in the 3-0 win over Sunderland where he was take off around the hour mark, but Mourinho insisted after the game that the England international had performed well.

“I took Shaw off because of the yellow card and the pressure from the crowd," Jose manutd.com after Sunday's win. "It was good to protect him."

"But it was also good for him to play one hour with a good solid performance and no mistakes," the coach concluded. "So I'm really pleased for him.”