Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimović nominated for PFA Player of the Year

Above: Zlatan Ibrahimović during the 1-1 draw with Everton | Photo: Getty Images/John Peters

Zlatan Ibrahimović has been rewarded for his efforts with Manchester United in the current campaign, with the Swede beng one of six nominated for the Professional Footballer Association's Player of the Year.

Nominated for the top gong

It won't have come as a surprise to many that Ibrahimović has performed well after making the free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, and despite an early blip the 35-year-old has matched many of those expectations.

He has managed 17 goals in the Premier League this season, but netted 28 in all competitions, including winning goals in both the Community Shield and EFL Cup finals.

Ibrahimović will go up against; Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, Chelsea's Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante, Everton's Romelu Lukaku and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane with the winner been announced on April 23.

There was also a celebration for former Red Michael Keane now of Burnley, who is nominated for Young Player of the Year alongside the previously mentioned Lukaku and Kane, plus Manchester City's Leroy Sane, Sunderland's Jordan Pickford and Spurs midfielder Deli Alli.

Born old, die young

The main concern for many ahead of Ibrahimović's arrival at Old Trafford was his age, with many questioning if he still had enough to give in what many consider the toughest league in the world.

He continued to show his credentials by opening the scoring in Sunday's 3-0 win over Sunderland, that was Ibrahimović's 250th goal since turning 30 and while picking up his man of the match award he stated that he is ageing in reverse like the film character Benjamin Button.

"I train hard," he told Sky Sports. "I believe in myself and I know what I am able to do."

"I'm not worried," the veteran striker stated. "The older you are, the more experienced, the more intelligent you are."

"You don't waste energy on things you don't need," Ibrahimović concluded. "I feel like Benjamin Button. I was born old and will die young.”