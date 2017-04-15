Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2017

It's a vital clash in this season's Premier League, for the top four race and, of course, for the title. Mourinho faces his former club, Conte travels to Old Trafford for the first time as Chelsea boss having won twice at Stamford Bridge against the Reds this season. Kick-off is at 4PM, but stay with us until then for the latest team news and updates from the Theatre of Dreams. I'll hand you over to Brandon Sayer now to take you through 90 minutes of, what we hope, will be a brilliant game.

For Chelsea, Conte has a fully fit squad, somewhat incredibly for this time in the season. Their starting line-up has generally picked itself with the side being in such excellent form.

Phil Jones and Chris Smalling both remain unavailable meaning a continuation of the Eric Bailly-Marcos Rojo partnership is likely, though Axel Tuanzebe and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are both viable options from the academy.

Wayne Rooney could return to the squad for Mourinho after a number of weeks out with injury. His United career is fizzling out quietly. If Mourinho is planning to rest players for Thursday's vital second-leg against Anderlecht, Rooney may even start on Sunday.

This period is a tricky one for Mourinho and his coaching staff. United are not run-away certainties for either the Europa League or the top four meaning a difficult balancing act. The Portuguese will be forced into partial rotation on Sunday. He recently admitted that Antonio Valencia has suffered from an extraordinarily packed schedule, including flying to and from South America to play for Ecuador. Juan Mata, meanwhile, is unlikely to be in action again this season, the former-Chelsea man recovering from a groin injury.

The Reds are just four games from qualifying for Europe's elite club competition by winning the second-string tournament, the Europa League. Though the performance until 80 minutes was impressive and professional, United conceded a late equaliser in Belgium having missed a number of golden opportunities just moments before. A kick in the teeth despite a relatively good result for United away in a quarter-final tie.

Chelsea manager Conte also declared the top four race as ongoing ahead of this game. But while his side are solely focused on completing a deserved title victory, United were playing Anderlecht in midweek.

"People are saying that the Europa League is the best chance for us but you cannot look at it like that. Football is football and a lot can happen. There is no way we can give up on the top four. It is still close. Yes, we have a tough run in but it is still close," Carrick continued.

Mourinho's side still have a slim chance of finishing inside the top four this season, what was seen as the minimum requirement when the Portuguese arrived. Vice-captain Michael Carrick recently asserted that "the Premier League top four is still an opportunity."

Antonio Conte's visitors are close to regaining the Premier League title after months at the top of the table. But Man United, José Mourinho and Old Trafford provide an obvious potential slip-up as Tottenham Hotspur wait to pounce, winning 4-0 against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of this vital clash between Manchester United and Chelsea.