Man Utd's dynamism in Chelsea victory shows Ibrahimović negative influence

Mourinho and Rashford enjoy a few words after the game | Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester United put in their best performance under José Mourinho in the first half of their 2-0 win against title favourites Chelsea, and it showed why Zlatan Ibrahimović’s future can be considered.

With 28 goals, Ibrahimović’s contribution has been both vital and remarkable. The Swede is a talisman, the centre of the side, the focal point. And that is part of the problem.

For all his goals, Ibrahimović’s inclusion in the side naturally takes away from the fluency and dynamism of Man United.

Rashford, Lingard duo produced dynamic attack

Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard started as a front two, the latter shadowing. Only against Leicester City, in a 3-0 victory, have the Reds started with a 4-4-2 in the Premier League this season. Sunday was the second time.

Though Lingard is not a striker, he was often left as the sole forward as he and Rashford constantly swapped, dragging the Chelsea back three out of position, creating space for each other. It was on the ball, too. The understanding between Rashford and Lingard was superb, expectedly so. While Ibrahimović is sometimes on a different wavelength to his teammates, this pairing worked together as part of a United side where every player fully understood their role.

"Marcus Rashford played fantastically well. He had a very good game at Stamford Bridge in the cup, exactly the same chance to score, because he is faster than their defenders. Today he scored and it gave the team more confidence, more stability." - José Mourinho

Ibrahimović has, indeed, miss far too many big chances this season, more than any other Premier League players. However, his teammates have also let him down at times, not arriving onto the end of his flicks, his back heels, his chipped balls on the volley. The 35-year-old has that world-class ability to create something out of nothing and it has been rare to see his teammates latch onto the end of those moments of genius.

Ibrahimović the perfect transitional player for Utd

Rashford and Lingard were always understanding of each other. United haven’t had a pairing up front doing that for many years, even in Sir Alex Ferguson’s latter years with Robin van Persie.

There’s no suggestion that Rashford and Lingard should be the future attacking partnership in a 4-4-2. This simply will not work against all sides, with the majority sitting deep and sitting back at Old Trafford unlike the more confident, forward-focused Chelsea. However, it means consideration should be given to the constant selection of Ibrahimović and the fact that United can be better off with the Swede.

"Today took a lot of discipline to carry out the game plan and actions. It's not so much stepping up to the plate in Ibrahimovic's absence, everyone is together and we grafted to put the work in to get the result." - Marcus Rashford

He’s a phenomenal player. He’s dragged United forward. But he’s held United back. There’s no doubt he’s done both. His 28 goals have stopped United rotting this season, but his natural style of play does not lend itself to good football.

He’s been given a free role in this United side, and deservedly so at times due to his quality. But for Mourinho and Man Utd, they could well be better off without the Swede.

Goals dragging the Reds forward, performances yanking them back in, restraining them from truly developing into a fluid and dynamic side. Ibrahimović is the great transitional player, leading United through a time of development, and his departure this summer could signal the real charge towards "playing the way United should".