Manchester United "almost perfect" in 2-0 win vs Chelsea according to standout performer Herrera

(Picture source: Oli Scarff / Getty Images)

Ander Herrera hailed Manchester United's convincing 2-0 win against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon as 'almost perfect' as the team kept up their charge for a top four place.

The midfielder was given the Man of the Match award for his performance for United in the middle of the park as he created the opening goal for Marcus Rashford before scoring the second goal in the game.

Herrera hails 'almost' perfect performance against the Blues

The win was huge for United as it keeps them in the hunt for a top four place and Herrera admitted that United came close to the complete display in a game that not many people thought they could win.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Herrera said that he thought the team's performance was "almost perfect" during the game against Chelsea but you "cannot say it was perfect" as there is always "something to improve" after each win that can be put right in the next game.

The midfielder went on to say that he thought "defensively" the team was "perfect" as for a team at the "top of the table" they did not manage to "create any chances" during the game which shows how well the team played. Herrera continued to say that "on the counter-attack we hurt them" as they couldn't deal with the pace that United had up front.

Herrera 'delighted' to finally score a Premier League goal again for United

Herrera's goal against Chelsea was his first in the Premier League for 13 months and despite the ball going into the net via a deflection, he was adament that he and his teammates deserved some luck given how many times this season they hadn't had any.

Herrera said that he had been "looking for a goal for a long time" but during his lean spell "always something happened" but finally "today I was lucky" as finally the ball went into the back of the net for him.

The midfielder added that "we controlled the game" throughout and "created chances" even though it wasn't alot but everybody in the team "can be very happy" with how they performed during so a big game.