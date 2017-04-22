Jose Mourinho wants Smalling and Jones to accelerate their recovery

Phil Jones and Chris Smalling suffered injuries in March on international duty. Image Courtesy-Getty/ Gareth Copley

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has urged Chris Smalling and Phil Jones to force themselves from injury as soon as possible. The Portuguese manager admitted this in his post match press conference on Thursday after Marcos Rojo was injured against Anderlecht.

Smalling and Jones have been on sidelines due to the injuries they suffered on international duty. Mourinho has previously admitted that the two centerbacks have a long term injury and likely to return in mid-May. He wants the English duo to show mental strength to recover quickly and help the team.

Jones and Smallings should be brave

Mourinho currently has only one recognised first team centreback in Eric Bailly after Rojo’s injury against Anderlecht. Daley Blind can fill in centre-back position, but is not preferred choice to play centre-back due to his lack of pace and physical stature.

Jones has been previously praised by Mourinho for playing through pain barrier. Image Courtesy-Getty

The United manager admitted that despite Blind’s availability, “it is time for Jones and Smalling to be brave - to risk.” He doesn’t expect them to be available quickly, but want them “to work hard and try to do everything to accelerate the process of recovery.” The Portuguese has earlier praised Jones for playing through pain barrier while criticised Smalling for opting out for the game against Swansea in November.

Mourinho should not rush the English duo

Smalling enjoyed an injury free season under Louis Van Gaal last year. However this year he has struggled for fitness and form. On the other Phil Jones poor injury record has continued this season too. It is a huge risk to rush this duo to first team action.

Axel Tuanzebe in action during his Manchester United debut in January. Image Courtesy-Getty

Mourinho could probably use the promising young defender Axel Tuanzebe in the heart of defence. The teenager’s quality has been praised regularly by the United manager and this could be a perfect opportunity for him. Timothy Fosu Mensah is another player who can fill in at centreback position. The Dutch youngster played couple of times in that position last term.