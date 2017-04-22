Rashford can reach levels of Ronaldo and Neymar, claims Scholes

Rashford celebrates vs Anderlecht | Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford has the game of his life as Manchester United beat Chelsea, and was the most influential player on the pitch as they did the same to Anderlecht. Paul Scholes has backed him to be a "world star" like Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Scholes referred back to when he saw Rashford playing above his age group in the youth sides. Of course, that was still the case just over a year ago.

Now, though, Rashford is Man United's main man after a double ligament injury to Zlatan Ibrahimović, their 28-goal striker.

Rashford now Man Utd's main man

The young Englishman will have to be José Mourinho's first choice striker, though he proved he can be just that on Sunday against Chelsea and Thursday against Anderlecht.

Rashford has three goals and an assist in his last four games.

“He has always been a centre-forward," Scholes said.

"When I saw him playing for the young United teams, he was scoring 30-40 goals a season.

“I know this lad can finish and score goals. I am just a little bit worried that he is so quick he may get shoved out wide, which is not a bad thing."

Rashford has ability like Ronaldo

However, at the moment Rashford is likely to start up top rather than faltering Frenchman Anthony Martial or Wayne Rooney, whose Man United career is fizzling out to a sad end.

Rashford, Scholes believes, can reach the levels of the world's best. Scholes was at United from the beginning of Cristiano Ronaldo's time there, to years after its conclusion, and Rashford can emulate his stunning goalscorer record.

“You look at Cristiano Ronaldo’s record and players like Neymar, he has that kind of ability," Scholes said.

"It is a lot to live up to but he has that in him. He can be a world star.”