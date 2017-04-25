Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Stream Score Online in EPL 2017 (0-0)

Manchester United team news: Ander Herrera (muscle) is a slight doubt though Mourinho is set to start him in midfield. He'll be without his midfield partner Paul Pogba, though. The Frenchman will be missed by Mourinho and teammates after a small muscle tweak against Burnley having played 210 minutes of football in three days.

Manchester City team news: Fernandinho (muscle), David Silva (hamstring), Sergio Agüero (muscle) and Gabriel Jesus (metatarsal) are slight doubts for Thursday night while John Stones (muscle) and Bacary Sagna (groin straint) are both unlikely to start for Guardiola's side. Ilkay Gundogan remains a long-term absentee.

Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial returned in that game as Mourinho made eight changes to the side who started against Belgian side Anderlecht. They both scored, given Mourinho a happy headache going into the derby. It's possible that Martial may start on the left on Thursday night for the Portuguese's side, with Rashford up front after netting thrice and assisting once in his last five games.

City's fitness may be affected by that 120-minute workout under the famous arch. The fitness of David SIlva and Sergio Agüero is not yet clear. However, United have also recently suffered from the dreaded extra-time. Marcus Rashford scored a late winner against Anderlecht to send the Reds to the Europa-League semi-finals, where they'll face Celta Vigo. Yet that winner came only after severe knee ligament injuries to Zlatan Ibrahimović and Marcos Rojo. Meanwhile, Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly appeared to have mild muscle tweaks against Burnley where United comfortably won 2-0, perhaps their most comfortable victory of the season.

Both sides come in with a point to prove and in relatively good form. City bounced back from two draws and a defeat in a key run-in against Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea with wins against Hull City and Southampton. A defeat followed those two victories in the FA Cup against Arsenal, losing 2-1 in extra-time at Wembley on Sunday.

The minimum expectation for both Manchester clubs at the start of the season was top four. The real expectation was that Guardiola and Mourinho would face off for the title just as Sir Alex Ferguson and Roberto Mancini did in the 2011/12 and 2012/13 seasons.

One of those games in hand is tonight. Meanwhile, before Liverpool play their 35th league game of the season, against Watford on Monday night, both Manchester sides could be above them. United host Swansea City at Old Trafford on Sunday while City travel to relegation-threatened Middlesbrough on the same day. A win for both sides, whatever the result tonight, would take them above their rivals, as long as United's goal different mildly improves.

It is, perhaps, the msot important fixture in this year's top four race. Not only for these two sides and these two managers, but also for Liverpool, Jürgen Klopp, Arsenal and Arsène Wenger. Klopp's Reds sit just two points above City and three above United. The key caveat, of course, is that both Manchester sides have two games in hand.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the Manchester derby with Harry Robinson and Brandon Sayer as José Mourinho's men travel across the city to the Etihad to face a side unbeaten in eight home league games as it's Manchester United vs Manchester City live score.