I've got more than 2 or 3 years left, insists Rooney

Above: Wayne Rooney during the 2-0 win over Burnley | Photo: Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

Manchester United veteran skipper Wayne Rooney has stated his belief he can play "even longer" than two or three years at the top level, as the 31-year-old looks to step back into José Mourinho's side ahead of Thursday's Manchester derby.

Not playing much might benefit Rooney

Rooney has ingrained himself in the history of United since his then record move for a teenager from Everton back in 2004, as he has gone on to beat goalscoring record of Sir Bobby Charlton as well as picking up the captain's armband.

The striker has seen less playing time in the current season under Mourinho, with a lack of form and niggling injuries reducing him to 32 appearances thus far the lowest total in his 13 seasons as a United player.

Rooney returned in Sunday's 2-0 win over Burnley and is expected to have a more frequent role with the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimović, many won't expect Rooney to have as long of a career of the likes of Ryan Giggs, but he stated that he expects to have more than a few years at the top level yet.

"Yes. Even longer I think," Rooney told Sky Sports. "Everyone mentions that age, I'm 31, not an old person."

"Of course, I've played a lot of games," he stated ahead of Thursday's clash at the Etihad. "Who knows, not playing so many games this season might benefit me."

"I know I'm good enough to play at the top level," the skipper stressed. "People have their opinions, which I respect, and I have mine."

See what happens from here, says Rooney

With Rooney's seemingly decreasing involvement in Mourinho's plans, rumours of the 31-year-old making an exit from Old Trafford have continued to grow and grow.

China, America, West Ham and former club Everton have all been rumoured destinations for the captain, but he stated that his only focus at the moment is leading United to a Europa League victory.

"I think I answered that question in February," he added. "My focus at the minute is helping us reach the Europa League final, and to win it, and help us get to the top four."

"I think I've got a lot to offer," he stressed. "And as I keep saying, I'm looking forward to these next few games."

"Get a few under my belt," Rooney concluded. "And get to where I want to be at the end of the season and see what happens there."