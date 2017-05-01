Juan Mata delighted to return for Man Utd after groin surgery

Juan Mata was a welcome addition to the Manchester United bench at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Getty)

Juan Mata reacted to his recent return to the Manchester United matchday squad in his weekly blog post by saying that he's "very happy" to be back ahead of a frantic run-in, which could see José Mourinho's side play seven more games in May.

Mata was an unused substitute as the Reds were held to a 1-1 draw against relegation-battling Swansea City, their 10th league stalemate at Old Trafford this season, leaving UEFA Champions League qualification via the top four a steep uphill battle.

Mata looking forward to helping the team

The Spanish midfielder would've been a welcome returnee in the dressing room prior to the match after the number of first team players available was reduced to 14 when Timothy Fosu-Mensah dislocated his shoulder in the dying embers of the Manchester derby on Thursday.

Mata included in his blog post that he's "looking forward to helping the team in such an important moment of the year, enjoying myself on the pitch and, hopefully, lifting another trophy" as United look to secure a place in Europe's elite competition next term through winning the UEFA Europa League, a feat never achieved by the club.

Every player needs to contribute now

Manchester United's injury woes were deepened during the frustrating draw against Paul Clement's men at the weekend when Luke Shaw hobbled off after just nine minutes while crucial defender Eric Bailly was replaced in the second half, leaving a centre-back partnership of Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian.

It now seems like all eggs need to be thrown into the UEFA Europa League basket bearing in mind Mourinho and co still have to travel to North London - twice - to face Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the league, so Mata's quality will be a huge asset to the team in what's going to be a challenging final month.