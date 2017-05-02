Juan Mata admits every game is "a final" for Manchester United ahead of Europa League clash

Above: Juan Mata in action during the 3-1 win over Middlesbrough | Photo: Gety Images/Stu Forster

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has stated in his weekly blog that every game for the Red Devils in May is like "a final", ahead of Thursday's trip to Celta Vigo in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Two big challenges await us

It has been a tiring run into the last stages of the season for José Mourinho's men, but it certainly doesn't get any easier as they enter the last month of the campaign with the potential of seven matches still to play depending on their Europa League progression.

Thursday will start a ten day period that could define their season, with both legs of their Europa League semi-finals and away trips to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the league.

The run will begin on Thursday with the trip to the Balaídos, Mata admitted that the trip to Spain will prove a tough test in a month where he thinks every game will be like their last.

"Two big challenges await us this week," Mata stated on his blog. "First of all we have to visit Celta in the Europa League."

"I can say without exaggerating," the Spaniard admitted. "That they are one of the teams that play better football in Spain, and not only this season."

"We must perform at our best in order to beat them," Mata added. "Every game from now on is a final for us, that’s how we face them."

Getting back to help the team

Mata has been crucial to United's progression this season despite initial doubts due to his previous working relationship with Mourinho, but the Spaniard has established himself as a key player and is only second to Zlatan Ibrahimović in terms of goal scoring.

Fans feared they had seen the last of Mata for the campaign after his recent operation on a groin injury, but he returned to the bench in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Swansea and stated he is looking forward to getting back onto the pitch to help the side.

"As regards to my recovery," he said. "I’m very happy and looking forward to helping the team in such an important moment of the year."

"Enjoying myself on the pitch and hopefully," Mata concluded. "Lifting another trophy."