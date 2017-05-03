José Mourinho confirms return of trio ahead of Celta Vigo clash

Above: Paul Pogba training ahead of the clash with Celta Vigo | Photo: Getty Images/Alex Livesley

Manchester United have been handed a major boost ahead of Thursday's Europa League semi-final clash with Celta Vigo, with manager José Mourinho confirming that Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Paul Pogba are all available for the Estadio Municipal de Balaídos clash.

Very important to bring them back in

United are in for a tough ten days which looks define their season with this semi-final and league matches against Arsenal and Tottenham, but after picking up another two injuries in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Swansea they looked to be in crisis.

Smalling and Jones have been missing for quite some time, with Smalling injuring Jones during England training and the latter picking an injury in the 1-0 defeat to Germany back in March. Pogba has played a lot of football in recent weeks due to the numerous absentees, with the Frenchman been missing since the 2-0 victory over Burnley.

There was the small boost of Juan Mata returning to the bench on Sunday with hopes raised further with the spoken trio training at Carrington ahead of the trip to Spain, Mourinho confirmed their availability and their importance to get as many players back as possible.

“Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are back and Paul Pogba," Mourinho confirmed to his pre-match press conference. "In relation to the Europa League, it’s very important."

"We have two matches in one week against Celta," he added. "It’s important to have everybody back."

Out for the season

It will be a big weight off the side's shoulders consider they were strained further by Sunday's injuries, with Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly both been forced off during the stalemate.

Shaw was forced after just nine minutes which Mourinho stated after the game needed to be a "big injury" to force him off so early on, it has since emerged that the left-back suffered significant ligament damage.

"Luke Shaw is injured and it’s an important injury," he said. "But we are still waiting for one more medical opinion for the medical department to decide what to do."

"It doesn’t matter what [the outcome is]," Mourinho concluded. "He’s out for the season, that’s confirmed."