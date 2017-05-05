Monaco reportedly reject big money Man Utd offer for Mbappé

Above: Kylian Mbappé during the 2-0 defeat to Juventus | Photo: Getty Images/Matteo Ciambelli/NurPhoto

It is expected to be a busy summer transfer window for José Mourinho as he looks to turn Manchester United into a title-winning side, but he has reportedly been rejected for his first big move of the summer. According to Di Marzio, who was reliable during last summer's Pogba saga, AS Monaco have rejected a £72million bid for young starlet Kylian Mbappé.

Wanting more for their talisman

Mbappé has emerged as one of the brightest talents on the continent in the current campaign, having scored 24 goals in his 39 appearances in what has been an excellent season for Leonardo Jardim's men.

His talent, especially in this season's Champions League, has not gone unnoticed among Europe's elite, with Monaco apparently holding out for what would be a world-record fee of £100m for the Frenchman.

Mourinho will be desperate to try and bolster his attacking options ahead of next season, with Wayne Rooney's rumoured departure and top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimović's serious knee injury.

Antoine Griezmann is another player rumoured with a move to Old Trafford. Despite that, Di Marzio claims United put in an initial bid for Mbappé, subsequently rejected by the Ligue 1 side.

Moving on to Italy

It's expected to be a big transition at the Theatre of Dreams this summer, with a possible major departure in goalkeeper David de Gea. Rumours linking the Spaniard with a return to his home city and Real Madrid persist.

However, the possibility of losing both goalkeepers has begun to emerge over the past few days, with understudy Sergio Romero linked to Inter Milan.

The World Cup finalist has certainly become more involved in Mourinho's side this season with 15 appearances his highest total in his two-year career in England. The 30-year-old looks to be a different player but it is said that the keeper is looking to become first-choice as he enters the twilight years of an already illustrious career.